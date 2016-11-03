SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

TENNIS

Kei Nishikori advances

Japan’s Kei Nishikori yesterday cruised into the third round of the Paris Masters with a 6-2, 7-5 win against Serbian Viktor Troicki. The fifth seed, one of six players to have already qualified for the ATP World Tour finals, breezed through the first set and quickly broke in the second. Nishikori broke again to end the contest in straight sets. David Goffin also advanced, beating Nicolas Mahut 7-6 (7/5), 6-3. Novak Djokovic, Stanislas Wawrinka and Andy Murray were to play after press time last night. On Tuesday, Tomas Berdych kept alive his hopes of reaching the Tour finals with a gritty 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Portugal’s Joao Sousa.

TENNIS

Konta defeats Stosur

Johanna Konta of Britain yesterday defeated Samantha Stosur of Australia 6-4, 6-2 in Group A of the Elite Trophy women’s singles in Zhuhai, China, . In Group B, Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland beat Timea Babos of Hungary 6-4, 6-2, while Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic defeated Italy’s Roberta Vinci 6-1, 6-2 in Group C.

CRICKET

Windies eye tight win

West Indies skipper Jason Holder yesterday took a maiden five-wicket haul to set up a likely win in the third and final Test against Pakistan in Sharjah, but his batsmen made heavy going of a small chase in the United Arab Emirates. The right-arm fast bowler finished with 5-30, while leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo took 3-46 to bundle Pakistan out for 208 in their second innings on a wearing pitch. However, the visitors stumbled to 114-5, though opener Kraigg Brathwaite was still at the crease as the day ended early due to bad light with the target of 153 in sight. Brathwaite was defiantly standing on 44 with Shane Dowrich on 36 leaving West Indies needing 39 runs to break a 14-match losing streak stretching back to May last year. Pakistan began the day on 87-4 before a battling 91 by opener Azhar Ali and 42 for Safraz Ahmed looked to have steadied the ship. However, they lost their last five wickets for 33 to end on 208 with Holder claiming his first five-wicket Test haul. Roston Chase claimed the pick of the wickets in laughable circumstances. Having leaped to catch a Mohammad Amir drive over long-on, he realized he would step over the rope and released the ball back into play. Chase recovered so quickly that Amir, who had stood still admiring his shot, was unable to scramble home as Chase’s accurate throw from the boundary ran him out.

CRICKET

Zimbabwe battle for draw

Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Kumara yesterday grabbed two wickets apiece, but a stubborn partnership gave Zimbabwe a chance of preventing a Sri Lanka victory in the first Test in Harare. After declaring on their overnight total of 247-6 to set Zimbabwe 412 for victory on the final day, Sri Lanka were well on their way to a win when Peter Moor was adjudged LBW to Kumara nine overs after lunch. However, Sean Williams and Graeme Cremer dug in to bat out the remainder of the session, seeing Zimbabwe to tea on 136-6. With clouds gathering Zimbabwe’s hopes of securing a draw in their 100th Test grew. At press time last night, the hosts were 183-9 and about 10 overs from stumps.