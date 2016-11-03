Game 7 to decide series as Cubs win

AP, CLEVELAND, Ohio

One more game. For everything.

Either a 108-year World Series championship drought will come to an end, or another that has lasted 68 years will.

Hysteria for one fan base, more heartbreak for the other. It is the Cubs versus the Indians in a winner-take-all Game 7. As it should be.

“It’s just correct and apt that we’d go seven games,” Chicago manager Joe Maddon said.

Addison Russell hit a grand slam and tied a World Series record with six RBIs as Chicago took advantage of a huge early misplay in Cleveland’s outfield. The Cubs, their offense finally revving, throttled the Indians 9-3 on Tuesday night in Game 6 to push this tense tug-of-war between baseball’s two longest-title-drought holders to the limit.

The biggest, most nerve-wracking day lay ahead.

“This is kind of fitting for these two franchises. This is storybook,” Cubs catcher David Ross said. “They’ll make movies about this one day.”

Indians ace Corey Kluber, dominant while winning games 1 and 4, was to start again on short rest in Game 7 — which is to start at 8am today Taiwan time — at home against big-league ERA leader Kyle Hendricks.

Cleveland’s hopes rest with their best pitcher, the one guy they have been able to count on all season.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” said Jason Kipnis, who homered and had three hits. “We knew they’ve got a great ballclub over there. They were lined up with their three-headed monster of a pitching staff. We’re still very confident.”

Kris Bryant homered to spark a three-run first inning, Russell hit the first Series slam in 11 years and Jake Arrieta worked into the sixth as the Cubs, down 3-1 at Wrigley Field, got rolling. One more win at Progressive Field would bring their first championship since 1908.

The Indians, trying for their first title since 1948, missed a second shot at closing out the Cubs. Cleveland are now forced to play another Game 7 after losing in 11 innings to the Florida Marlins in 1997 in their last trip to the World Series.

Not wanting to take any chances despite a comfortable late lead, Maddon used atomic-armed Aroldis Chapman for one out in the seventh, the eighth and one batter in the ninth. The lefty, who got the final eight outs in Game 5, threw just 20 pitches and will be on call for the season’s final game when both managers will not hesitate to use any arm they have got.

The Cubbies, shut out twice earlier in this Series, brought their clubbies to Cleveland. Bryant had four hits and Anthony Rizzo added three, including a two-run homer.

They hammered Josh Tomlin, who could not get out of the third inning and did not get any help from his outfield in the first. The right-hander, who was so effective in Game 3 at Wrigley Field, pitched on short rest for the second time in his career, but that was not the problem as much as his location.

A LOOK BACK

AFP, CLEVELAND, Ohio

A look at events from the time of previous championship years for the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians ahead of their winner-take-all showdown.

In 1908:

‧ The Chicago Cubs win their second World Series crown in a row, lose next seven appearances through 1945, then go 71 years until returning to the event this year.

‧ Airplanes are barely beyond one-seat flying machines. US flight pioneer Orville Wright is injured in a crash that causes the first airplane death, leaving him with a dislocated hip, broken leg and four broken ribs.