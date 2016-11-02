SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

FOOTBALL

Cutler leads Bears to victory

Jay Cutler on Monday returned from injury and threw for 252 yards and a touchdown to lead the struggling Chicago Bears to a 20-10 upset of the Minnesota Vikings. Rookie Jordan Howard ran for 153 yards and a score for the Bears, who improved to 2-6. Cutler, who missed five games with a sprained thumb, completed 20 of 31 passes as the Bears snapped a three-game losing streak. His 11-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery, his first of the season, gave the Bears a 20-3 lead with 9 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The Vikings, who opened the season with five straight wins, came into the contest off their first defeat of the year. They were unable to right the ship, failing to reach the end zone until late in the fourth quarter, when quarterback Sam Bradford connected with Stefon Diggs on a 25-yard touchdown pass.

SOCCER

Stoke City defeat Swansea

Stoke City striker Wilfried Bony on Monday scored twice against his former club in a 3-1 victory over Swansea City in the English Premier League, leaving American coach Bob Bradley still seeking his first win in charge of the Welsh club. Bony put the hosts ahead after only three minutes before Wayne Routledge equalized for the Swans five minutes later. Stoke went back ahead 10 minutes after the interval with an own-goal by Alfie Mawson, and Bony headed in a third goal to put the result beyond doubt in the 73rd minute. Bradley lost 3-2 at Arsenal in his first game with Swansea and drew 0-0 at home to Watford in the second. Stoke moved up to 12th, while Swansea stayed in the relegation zone, five points from safety.

SOCCER

Valencia, Coruna draw 1-1

Valencia’s poor La Liga season continued on Monday as Los Che remain just a point above the relegation zone after a 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers RC Deportivo de La Coruna. Deportivo have failed to replace the goal threat posed by Lucas Perez since his move to Arsenal in August, but a point is enough for them to move out of the bottom three on goal difference. Turkish midfielder Emre Colak’s towering header from a right-wing cross put Deportivo in front in first-half stoppage time. However, in former Italy coach Cesare Prandelli’s third game in charge, Valencia battled back after the break and Rodrigo tapped home Nani’s low cross just before the hour mark.

SOCCER

Torino squander lead to tie

Torino on Monday surrendered an early advantage in a 2-2 draw at Udinese that left the Granata in eighth place, four points below the Europa League spots, and on a three-game winless streak. Marco Benassi was set up nicely by Andrea Belotti as Torino went ahead 15 minutes in. Adem Ljajic drew Torino level in the 77th from inside the area after taking a pass from Lorenzo De Silvestri. Cagliari captain Daniele Dessena marked his return from a year-long injury layoff in style, scoring both goals in a win over struggling US Citta di Palermo. Dessena connected on a volley in the 53rd, then added another goal 11 minutes later from the center of the area. In the 79th minute, Macedonia striker Ilija Nestorovski pulled one back for Palermo with his fifth goal of the season.