Simon beats Benneteau in Paris opener

AP, PARIS

Gilles Simon on Monday rallied to beat Julien Benneteau 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in an all-French match in the first round of the BNP Paribas Masters.

In their ninth career meeting dating back to 2007, Simon cracked Benneteau’s resistance in a tense first game of the deciding set and won the next three to go 4-0 up.

“Julien’s a very good player and you always have to be wary of him,” Simon said. “It was a tough match and I’m glad I reacted well to get through.”

Benneteau had won three of their past four meetings, but Simon is now 5-4 ahead.

He saved seven of eight break points and broke Benneteau three times — twice in the deciding set.

Simon, ranked 23rd, this season reached the Shanghai Rolex Masters semi-finals and the Miami Open quarter-finals.

“I’m trying to finish the season strongly,” 31-year-old Simon said. “It’s always good to finish well to get things going for next year.”

He next faces 10th-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut and leads the Spaniard 3-1 overall.

Bautista Agut is one of seven players in Paris vying for the two remaining spots at the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals in London.

Dominic Thiem and Marin Cilic, who won the Swiss Indoors on Sunday, were in the final two places heading to Paris.

Tomas Berdych, David Goffin, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Lucas Pouille and Bautista Agut are the other contenders and are also playing in Paris.

Berdych, who won the 2005 Paris Masters, must reach the semi-finals to qualify. He was yesterday to face Portugal’s Joao Sousa and could then face Bautista Agut in the third round.

Tsonga faces Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who downed 36-year-old Frenchman Stephane Robert 6-1, 6-4 in Monday’s last match.

Earlier, Frenchman Benoit Paire’s 14 aces were not enough as Italian Paolo Lorenzi won 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

Lorenzi took his only chance on Paire’s serve in the first set and saved the one break point he faced in the second. He next plays 16th-seeded Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay.

Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain downed Italian Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-1 and was yesterday to face fourth-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada, who is feeling the effects of an ankle injury that forced him to withdraw ahead of his China Open semi-final three weeks ago.

Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus, an Australian Open finalist 10 years ago, won 6-2, 6-4 against Paul-Henri Mathieu and next faces 14th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

The US’ Steve Johnson had eight aces in a 6-4, 7-5 win against Guido Pella of Argentina, setting up a match against 12th-seeded Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

Sousa saved all six chances on his serve as he beat Italian Andreas Seppi 6-4, 6-4, while German Jan-Lennard Struff did not concede a single chance on serve in a 6-1, 6-1 win against Illya Marchenko.

Spaniard Fernando Verdasco was up 6-2, 3-2 against Robin Haase when the Dutchman retired with a left hip injury.

Verdasco is up against second-ranked Andy Murray, who will move to the top of the world rankings if he wins the tournament and Novak Djokovic does not reach the final.

Djokovic, whose 66 career titles include a record 30 in Masters tournaments, is in pursuit of his fourth straight title in the Paris tournament and fifth overall.

The Serbian opens against either Nicolas Almagro of Spain or Gilles Muller, who were to play their first-round match late yesterday.

Djokovic leads Almagro 4-0 and Muller 3-0 in career meetings, while Murray is 11-1 against Verdasco.