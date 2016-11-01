Toews scores season’s first as Blackhawks beat Kings

AP, CHICAGO

Chicago’s Jonathan Toews on Sunday belatedly scored his first goal of the season as the Blackhawks beat Los Angeles 3-0.

Toews, who had just three assists over Chicago’s first eight games, scored on the power play.

Elsewhere, Philadelphia hung on to edge Carolina, Florida’s Colton Sceviour notched his first career hat-trick to lead the Panthers to victory at Detroit and Ottawa goaltender Craig Anderson overcame personal hardship to help the Senators beat Edmonton.

Chicago’s Corey Crawford made 32 saves while Marian Hossa scored into an empty net with 1 minute, 10 seconds remaining. Hossa had been honored in a pre-game ceremony for passing 500 career goals earlier in the month.

Artem Anisimov also scored to extend his career-best point streak to seven games. He has six goals and five assists during the run.

Philadelphia’s Brandon Manning scored the tiebreaking short-handed goal early in the third period as the Flyers won 4-3 at Carolina.

Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, giving him points in a league-high nine straight games. Shayne Gostisbehere and Radko Gudas also scored for the Flyers.

Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist for Carolina, and Justin Faulk and Viktor Stalberg also scored.

Florida’s Sceviour scored one goal at even strength, one on the power play and one short-handed as the Panthers beat Detroit 5-2.

Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Panthers.

Dylan Larkin and Brendan Smith scored for Detroit.

Ottawa goalie Anderson returned following his wife’s cancer diagnosis and made 37 saves for his second shutout in two starts to help the Senators beat Edmonton 2-0.

Mike Hoffman and Bobby Ryan scored for the Senators.

The Oilers had won their previous five games.

Buffalo’s Kyle Okposo scored twice to help the Sabres beat Winnipeg 3-1.

New York’s Brock Nelson and Shane Prince each had a goal and an assist to lead the Islanders past Toronto 5-4.

The Islanders’ local rival, the New York Rangers, had a more comfortable win, blasting Tampa Bay 6-1 as Michael Grabner scored three goals for his third career hat-trick.

Washington’s Marcus Johansson scored twice in a 3-1 win for the Capitals at Calgary.