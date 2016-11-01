Tom Brady leads Patriots to 41-25 thrashing of Bills

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Another monster game from Tom Brady saw the New England Patriots pound the Bills 41-25 in Buffalo, New York, on Sunday, avenging an embarrassing shutout defeat four weeks ago.

Brady improved to 26-3 against the Bills, tying Brett Favre’s NFL record for most wins against a single opponent.

The Bills have not swept AFC East division rivals New England in two regular-season games since 1999, and with Brady back in the saddle — after missing their first clash this season serving his “Deflategate” suspension — their chances of doing so were dim.

Brady lived up to expectations, throwing for 315 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the third player in league history to have at least 12 touchdown passes without an interception in his first four games of a season.

Brady threw scoring passes to Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski, who set a New England record with his 69th career touchdown reception.

With leading rusher LeSean McCoy and receiver Sammy Watkins injured, the Bills struggled offensively. Tyrod Taylor completed 19 of 38 passing attempts for 183 yards. He ran for 48 yards and a touchdown.

However, the 4-4 Bills have now lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak and trail the 7-1 Patriots by three games in the AFC East.

“It’s pretty early, so there’s a long way to go,” Brady said. “Seven wins is a good place. It’s, I think, decent position, but coach always says seven wins won’t get you anything in this league, and he’s right.”

“We’ve got a lot of football ahead. This is when it starts to get really into football season,” he added.