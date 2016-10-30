SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

MOTORCYCLING

Gardner returns home

Australia’s former motorcycling world champion Wayne Gardner returned home yesterday, slamming his treatment by Japanese police following his release from jail over an alleged road rage incident. Gardner, 57, was arrested at the Japan Grand Prix on Oct. 16 after he got involved in an argument with other visitors and was accused of assaulting them, police said. The Australian said at the time he was only trying to disengage himself from one of the men who had grabbed his body, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported. He was released after almost two weeks in custody on Friday and described his experience as “horrendous.” “I never want to do that again,” Gardner told reporters at Sydney airport upon his arrival. Gardner was in jail in Shimotsuke, 100km north of Tokyo, where he said he was questioned by police almost daily. Gardner said he paid a A$3,000 (US$2,280) fine for his release on condition of admitting his guilt, according to reports.

SOCCER

Sevilla held at Sporting

Sevilla were yesterday let down by their dismal away form as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Real Sporting de Gijon and squandered the chance to provisionally go top of La Liga. Jorge Sampaoli’s side were chasing a win to seal the club’s best-ever start to a league season and Luciano Vietto got them off to a dream start by latching on to a boot up field from goalkeeper Sergio Rico to squeeze the ball under Ivan Cuellar in the fourth minute. Sevilla grabbed a first away victory in 17 months in their previous outing at CD Leganes, but hopes of a second-straight win on the road were soon dashed by Moi Gomez’s volley to level the scores in the 20th minute. The visiting side dominated the remainder of the game and despite chances falling to Franco Vazquez and Pablo Sarabia, and Sporting’s Duje Cop hitting his own side’s post, a winner proved elusive.

CRICKET

Sri Lanka start strong

Sri Lanka batsmen Kaushal Silva and Kusal Perera yesterday rode their luck as Zimbabwe dropped a series of catches on the opening day of the first Test at Harare Sports Club. Silva was dropped once and Perera twice in the lead-up to tea, allowing Sri Lanka to reach the interval on 185-1 after they had won the toss and elected to bat first.Zimbabwe had hoped to push Sri Lanka in their 100th Test match, and first under new coach Heath Streak, but were instead dogged by familiar problems with their fielding. Opener Dimuth Karunaratne survived an early catching chance to make 56, and although he fell in the afternoon session when he was caught at midwicket off the bowling of Graeme Cremer, three further dropped chances cost the hosts dearly.

FIGURE SKATING

Chan grabs early lead

Three-time world champion Patrick Chan is turning heads early and Sochi gold medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir marked their return to the International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix with a sparkling performance on Friday. Chan seized a commanding lead after the men’s short program as rival Yuzuru Hanyu stumbled through his routine and placed fourth at Skate Canada, the second stop on the ISU figure skating Grand Prix calendar. Chan, who changed coaches just before the start of this season, finished with 90.56 points while Olympic champion Hanyu is almost 11 points back with a score of 79.65. Japan’s Takahito Mura is second at 81.24 and Kevin Reynolds is third with 80.57.