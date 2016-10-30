Lost sailor’s team beg coast guard to resume its search

AP, KAPOLEI, Hawaii

The racing team of a star Chinese sailor who went missing on a mission to set a solo trans-Pacific world record is imploring the US Coast Guard to resume its search for him.

In a post titled “Who can help us save Guo Chuan?” the team on Friday said it was disappointed the search for Guo was suspended on Wednesday. It also said members had written a letter to the coast guard for help.

“We are deeply saddened by the decision to suspend the search and beg you to continue searching until there is confirmation that he has lost his last chance for survival,” the group wrote in the letter, according to a statement on its official social media page.

“Guo Chuan’s crew will assist regardless of cost, if you could just tell us what to do,” the statement said.

The search was suspended after a US Navy crew from the USS Makin Island went aboard Guo’s 97-foot trimaran Qingdao China about 1,000km northwest of Oahu and found only his life jacket.

The coast guard often receives requests from family and friends of people missing in the ocean, but cannot resume the search unless there is new information, Chief Petty Officer Sarah Mooers said.

“It’s incredibly sad and it’s unfortunate this happened,” she said. “We never like suspending a search. Unfortunately after a certain point it becomes necessary.”

The last indication that Guo was aboard the vessel was on Monday.

“Four days is a long time for something or someone to move adrift,” Mooers said.

Guo “was a professional mariner with a deep passion for sailing,” said Robert Hendrickson, who directed the coast guard’s search.

“Our deepest condolences go out not only to his family and friends, but also to his racing team and the sailing community,” he said.