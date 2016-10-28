EDA Rhinos stomp on Brothers for 3-2 series lead

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter, in Taoyuan

The EDA Rhinos yesterday won their third straight game against the Brothers Baseball Club and took a 3-2 lead in the CPBL Taiwan Series by clobbering their opponent 11-1 at the Taoyuan International Stadium.

While the Brothers seized victory in the opening two games of the series, the Rhinos prevailed in a narrow one-run victory in the third game. Their hitters stayed red hot, helping the team to three wins in the past three days.

The pitchers also made big contributions, with EDA’s US right-hander Mike Loree giving an outstanding performance, going through six innings with six strikeouts and giving up five hits on one run to help notch up the victory.

Loree showed why he is the league’s top pitcher by keeping the opposition batters off-balance and out-dueling Brothers’ starter Nathan Long.

Long, also from the US, was rocked early as the charging Rhinos tagged him with four hits to score three runs in the second inning.

Former LA Dodgers players Hu Chin-lung had a key RBI-hit and then stole second base during the rally for EDA to open up the 3-0 lead.

The Brothers replied with one run in the next inning, bringing the score to 3-1.

The EDA batters steadily built up the lead, with this year’s home-run king, Kao Kuo-hui, ripping a shot for a triple and driving in a run as part of the two runs scored in the fourth inning.

The Brothers seemed to lose their steam at that point in the game, with their hitters unable to get any offensive action going.

The Brothers’ pitchers could not contain another late explosion by EDA in the eighth inning, when they scored five runs on six hits to put the game out of the Brothers’ reach.

The big blow came from EDA shortstop Chen Kai-lun with an RBI-triple, securing the win for the home side.

The Rhinos will seek to clinch the series in tomorrow’s Game 6 at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium.