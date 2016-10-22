Stokes’ late strike helps put England even in first Test

AFP, CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal yesterday scored a half-century as Bangladesh made a solid start against England in the first Test in Chittagong before skipper Mushfiqur Rahim was bowled just before the close.

England paceman Ben Stokes dismissed Rahim three overs before the stumps after the Bangladesh captain looked to have taken his side to a comfortable position with a solid innings of 48 runs.

Bangladesh survived some anxious moments after Rahim’s dismissal to finish the second day on 221-5, trailing England’s first innings total of 293 runs by 72 with five wickets in hand.

Shakib Al Hasan, who shared 58 runs with Rahim for the fifth wicket, remained unbeaten on 31 overnight along with nightwatchman Shafiul Islam, who was yet to open his account.

Tamim earlier top-scored with 78 for the home side, his 19th half-century and fifth against England, before he got a top edge when he attempted a cut off off-spinner Gareth Batty.

Tamim, who hit seven fours, added 90 runs with Mahmudullah (38) for the third wicket to steady Bangladesh’s innings after Moeen Ali took two wickets in one over before the lunch break to rattle them.

Tamim got a reprieve at 55 through a television review after being given out just before the tea break.

Adil Rashid, who earlier dropped a tough catch of Tamim at 28 off Moeen, broke the left-handers’ partnership when he had Mahmudullah caught at slip by Joe Root.