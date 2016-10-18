SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TENNIS

Serena to miss WTA Finals

Serena Williams has withdrawn from the WTA Finals in Singapore next week citing a persistent shoulder injury, the world No. 2 said yesterday. The 22-time Grand Slam singles champion has played only eight tournaments this year and lost her top ranking to German Angelique Kerber. “It’s been a really tough year for me, dealing with these shoulder injuries. My doctor insists that I stay home and heal it. I only have wonderful memories of playing in Singapore and I will really miss my fans,” the 35-year-old said in a video on the WTA Web site.

TENNIS

Cibulkova wins in Austria

Dominika Cibulkova won her third WTA Tour title of the season and her seventh overall by beating Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 6-3, 7-5 in the Generali Ladies final in Linz, Austria, on Sunday. The triumph earned the Slovakian world No. 10 a berth at the season-ending WTA Finals for the first time. Cibulkova also won in Katowice, Poland, in April and Eastbourne, England, in June. Second seed Cibulkova screamed for joy and fell on her back after converting her first match point with a service winner. “It feels so great,” she said. “It’s an incredible year, such a great season.”

GOLF

Steele gains redemption

A year after squandering victory, Brendan Steele gained redemption when he birdied the final three holes to snatch a one-stroke victory at the Safeway Open in northern California on Sunday. Cycling fan Steele, hardly sighted on the leaderboard all week, timed his finishing sprint perfectly with a seven-under 65 at a soggy Silverado Resort in Napa. “Home state [and] now I’m going back to the Masters,” he told Golf Channel. “First one with the short putter, too. I’m really proud of that. Making that transition’s been a little tough. That’s all amazing.”

GOLF

Noren wins his third title

Alexander Noren underlined his status as Europe’s hottest golfer by grabbing a third victory in eight events at the British Masters on Sunday, becoming the first man to win three times on the European Tour this year. The 34-year-old took a three-stroke lead into the final round at The Grove course just outside London and the Swede was never headed as he compiled a closing two-under 69 for an 18-under 266. Noren, who also won the Scottish Open in July and last month’s European Masters in Switzerland, finished two strokes clear of Austrian Bernd Wiesberger (67).

CYCLING

Sagan retains world title

Peter Sagan retained his world road race title in an exciting sprint finish in Doha on Sunday, edging Britain’s Mark Cavendish into second place. Slovakian Sagan said the result was “unbelievable.” “I am still in total shock, I am very, very happy,” the 26-year-old said. He is the first rider to retain the world title since Italy’s Paolo Bettini in Germany in 2007. Belgium’s Tom Boonen finished third, which meant for the first time in the history of the event all three cyclists on the podium were former champions — Cavendish won in 2011 and Boonen in 2005. Sagan said he was fortunate at the finishing line as he was not boxed in by any other riders. “I was very lucky,” he said. “You never know what is going to happen in sprints like this.”