SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

MOTOR RACING

Rossi on pole in Japan

Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi stormed to pole position for today’s Grand Prix of Japan after clocking the fastest time in qualifying yesterday, resuming his campaign to overtake championship leader Marc Marquez. Honda’s Marquez will start from second on the grid with his closest championship rival Rossi standing 52 points behind. Defending world champion Jorge Lorenzo overcame a spectacular crash earlier in the day and earned the third-fastest lap in qualifying to share the front row. Rossi clocked 1 minute, 43.954 seconds at the Twin Ring Motegi circuit, while Marquez finished 0.180sec slower and Lorenzo came in 0.267sec after the leading Italian.

CRICKET

Tournaments separated

Cricket Australia says the International Cricket Council has approved its bid to host the Women’s Twenty20 world tournament in 2020 as a separate event and not in conjunction with the men’s tournament. The decision was announced yesterday by Cricket Australia, saying women’s cricket would benefit from having an event which would be played “away from the shadow of the men’s game.” The women’s tournament will be held in Australia in February and March of 2020, while the men’s world tournament will take place in October and November. Cricket Australia chairman David Peever said “women’s cricket is undoubtedly gaining in popularity around the globe and we felt that by separating the two events we could accelerate that growth.”

HORSE RACING

Moodie stands aside

A top official in Australia’s premier thoroughbred racing state of Victoria has stepped aside pending an integrity probe, rocking the industry in the lead-up to the A$6.2 million (US$4.7 million) Melbourne Cup. Racing Victoria (RV) said its chairman, David Moodie, had stood aside pending an investigation by Racing Integrity commissioner Sal Perna. The governing body said in a statement that the probe related to “a matter” that had been reported to Perna by the body’s independent Integrity Council, but provided no further details. Local media reported Moodie was being investigated over allegations of impropriety relating to inappropriate disclosures of information. Moodie took over as chairman in May last year after predecessor Robert Roulston’s sudden resignation in the wake of an internal audit. Moodie could not be reached for comment.

BASEBALL

Drone injury takes out Bauer

Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss his scheduled start in the second game of the American League Championship Series after cutting his pitching hand on one of his drones. “You know, it’s kind of self-explanatory — I think we’ve all, probably everybody in here probably at some point or another had a drone-related problem,” Indians manager Terry Francona quipped at his news conference before Game 1 of the series on Friday. Francona said Bauer told him he was doing “routine maintenance” on the machine and cut his pinky finger. That means right-handed hurler Josh Tomlin was to start Game 2 in Cleveland yesterday, and Bauer, who received several stitches to his right little finger, will start Game 3 in Toronto tomorrow. “The challenge for the doctors will be to make sure this thing, by the time he pitches, has healed enough where it’s not bleeding,” Francona said.