FIFA World Cup: Brazil go top, Argentina are stunned

AFP, MONTEVIDEO

Brazil powered to the top of the table in South America’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying race on Tuesday with a victory over Venezuela as Argentina suffered a shock defeat at home to Paraguay.

Goals from Manchester City teenager Gabriel Jesus and Chelsea’s Willian secured a 2-0 win over Venezuela in a match interrupted by a lengthy floodlight failure that plunged Merida’s Estadio Metropolitano into darkness.

The victory was Brazil’s fourth consecutive win of the qualifying campaign and left the five-time world champions on top of the standings with 21 points after 10 games.

The win was the latest evidence of Brazil’s resurgence under new coach Tite, who took over following the sacking of Dunga in June after the Selecao’s Copa America Centenario flop.

It is the first time since qualifying began that Brazil have led the standings and the team look firmly on course to maintain their record of never having failed to qualify for a World Cup finals.

The acid test of Brazil’s renaissance is likely to come next month when they play old rivals Argentina, who stumbled to a 1-0 defeat at home to Paraguay in Cordoba.

A superb counterattacking goal from striker Derlis Gonzalez on 18 minutes was enough to give Paraguay all three points as the hosts once again struggled to cope with the absence of Lionel Messi.

Argentina have taken just two points from a possible nine in their past three matches, all played without Barcelona star Messi.

The hosts rallied furiously in the second half, with Angel di Maria seeing a goal from a free-kick disallowed because of a foul, while both Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero went close, but with Paraguay goalkeeper Justo Villar in defiant form between the posts, the visitor held on for a battling victory which revives their hopes of snagging one of the qualification berths.

The win left Paraguay just one point behind Argentina in the standings after 10 games. Argentina occupy the fifth qualifying spot in the table with 16 points, with Paraguay just behind on 15.

Meanwhile, Chile remained outside the qualification places, despite their 2-1 victory over Peru in Santiago in the regional derby known as the Clasico del Pacifico.

Chile, the dominant force in South American soccer over the past two years with back-to-back wins in the Copa America, desperately needed three points to get back on track after a stuttering start to the qualification campaign.

Bayern Munich midfielder Atrudo Vidal got La Roja off to a dream start, heading home on 10 minutes to put Chile 1-0 up, but a bold second-half display from Peru was rewarded on 76 minutes when Edison Flores skipped clear on the edge of the penalty area to rifle home a low shot to make it 1-1.

It seemed as though Peru had done enough for a share of the points, but with time running out, Vidal found space near the edge of the penalty area and lashed home a low shot to beat Pedro Gallese.

Chile’s win leaves them seventh in the standings with 14 points, two points from the qualification places.

Earlier, leaders Uruguay were held to a 2-2 draw by fourth-placed Colombia in an entertaining duel in rain-swept Barranquilla.

Centerback Yerry Mina headed Colombia’s equalizer five minutes from time after goals from Cristian Rodriguez and Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez had helped Uruguay into a 2-1 lead at the Estadio Metropolitano.