India sweep series as Ashwin induces NZ batting collapse

Reuters, INDORE, India

Cheteshwar Pujara yesterday struck his eighth Test century and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin engineered another spectacular batting collapse to help India crush New Zealand by 321 runs in the third Test and complete a 3-0 series sweep.

Ashwin, who claimed 6-81 in the first innings, resumed his role as New Zealand’s wrecker-in-chief, claiming 7-59 as the tourists, chasing 475 for an improbable win, were dismissed for 153 to lose inside four days.

After Umesh Yadav dismissed Tom Latham to earn an early breakthrough, Ashwin spun a web around the batsmen as New Zealand lost nine wickets in the final session.

Ashwin dismissed captain Kane Williamson (27) for the second time in the match, ended Ross Taylor’s breezy 32 and sent back Luke Ronchi to rip out the Kiwi top order before returning to blow away the tail.

Fittingly, Ashwin caught Trent Boult off his own bowling to end New Zealand’s innings with career-best bowling figures.

Earlier, Gautam Gambhir struck 50 on his Test return and Pujara scored 101 not out as India declared their second innings on 216-3 about an hour before tea.

Resuming on 18-0, the hosts lost opener Murali Vijay cheaply, but Gambhir, who had retired hurt with an injured shoulder on Monday, returned to score fluently.

Gambhir hit six boundaries before completing his 22nd Test fifty off 54 balls, but was dismissed when he drove off-spinner Jeetan Patel to Guptill at cover.