Dos Santos back on scoresheet as Mexico edge NZ

AFP, WASHINGTON

Giovani dos Santos returned to international action with a goal for Mexico in their 2-1 international friendly victory over New Zealand in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday.

Los Angeles Galaxy striker Dos Santos, playing for Mexico for the first time since July last year, converted a penalty to open the scoring in the 29th minute.

Marco Rojas pulled New Zealand level a minute into the second half, but Marco Fabian grabbed a winner in the 56th minute for Mexico — who had defeated New Zealand 9-3 on aggregate in their 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff.

New Zealand, who won their fifth Oceania Nations Cup in June to qualify for the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia next year, went into the match unbeaten in their seven previous internationals.

Jordan Silva, Hedgardo Marin and Jesus Gallardo all started for Mexico, who were without veteran Javier Hernandez.

After Dos Santos’ early long-range attempt went wide, he got a chance from the penalty spot in the 29th minute after Hirving Lozano was brought down in the area.

“It was great to score a goal after being out of the team for a year,” Dos Santos said. “It feels good.”

Kosta Barbarouses thought he had equalized shortly afterward, but he was ruled offside.

Melbourne Victory striker Rojas leveled the match at the start of the second half, before Oribe Peralta set up Fabian for his first international goal since 2014.

Mexico next face Panama in a friendly tomorrow, while New Zealand take on the US.

Mexico and the US face each other in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Nov. 11 in Columbus, Ohio.