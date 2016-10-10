Rooney boo boys baffle Southgate

AFP, LONDON

England interim manager Gareth Southgate expressed bewilderment after captain Wayne Rooney was booed by his own supporters during his side’s 2-0 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying victory over Malta.

Rooney, his nation’s record goalscorer and most-capped outfield player, played in a midfield holding role at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday and produced a low-key display as England ground out a labored win.

There was a smattering of boos when his name was read out prior to kickoff and again after he hoisted a shot over the crossbar late in the game.

“I don’t understand it,” said Southgate, who has replaced Sam Allardyce on an interim basis. “That seems to be the landscape. I’ve no idea how that’s expected to help.”

“I presented him with a cap in the week for being the record [outfield] cap-holder with his country. It’s fascinating to get an insight into his world over the last 10 days,” he said. “Every debate seems to focus on him. The onus on him is enormous. The criticism of him is, at times, unfair. He plows on and plays with pride, and captains his country with pride.”

Southgate said that a number of England stalwarts had in recent times taken stick from the nation’s frustrated fans.

“I always look back to the [John] Terrys, the [Frank] Lampards, the Ashley Coles. In their time with England they took an enormous amount of criticism, and yet when you look at the number of caps they got, they were the guys that kept turning out and really putting themselves on the line,” Southgate said. “Some other players have not put themselves forward and withdrawn from squads when the going has got tough. Those guys desperately wanted to play for England again and again and again, and put their neck on the block. I think Wayne falls into that category.”

Jose Mourinho, Rooney’s club manager at Manchester United, vowed on the eve of the season that the former Everton striker would “never” play for him in midfield.

However, Rooney has featured in midfield for United — when not on the bench — and Southgate was reluctant to wade into the debate about his position.

“Look, Jose will have his opinion on what’s right for his team,” Southgate told a post-match news conference. “I have to pick a team to get a result today. I don’t see any point in getting drawn into that.”

Southgate began his four-game tenure with victory courtesy of first-half goals from Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli.

Both goals were created by Jordan Henderson, the Liverpool skipper crossing for Liverpool teammate Sturridge to head in the opener and then laying the foundations for Alli’s strike with a run to the edge of the penalty area.

England had lost Ryan Bertrand to a hamstring injury by the time Sturridge broke the deadlock in the 29th minute and Southgate reacted quickly by drafting Arsenal’s Kieran Gibbs into the squad.

England go in search of a third Group F win in Slovenia on Tuesday and Southgate warned it would take time for his ideas to take root.

“Given the situation I picked up about 12 days ago, we’ve internally come a hell of a long way to get everything together,” said Southgate, who came in after Allardyce was brought down by a newspaper sting. “I’ve seen teams having to work all preseason to get new ideas across and we’ve had four days. So I’ve also got to be very realistic about what that might look like.”