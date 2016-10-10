Kohli and Rahane put India in control

AFP, INDORE, India

Skipper Virat Kohli recorded his second double-century in Tests as he and Ajinkya Rahane helped India post a crushing 557-5 declared against New Zealand in Indore, India, yesterday.

The visitors were 28 without loss at stumps on the second day of the third and final Test, with Martin Guptill on 17 and Tom Latham on 6, trailing by 529.

The hosts, who started the day on 267-3, rode a 365-run fourth-wicket partnership between Kohli (211) and Rahane (188) to flatten the New Zealand bowling.

Kohli, who scored his maiden 200 against the West Indies in July, registered his career-best Test score with a dominating display.

The batsman, who resumed the day on 103 in his 48th Test, scored runs all around the park with 20 fours in his 366-ball stay at the crease.

Overnight partner Rahane was also in blazing form, also posting a career-best score in his 29th match after completing his eighth Test century.

Rahane had to face a barrage of bouncers in the morning session from the New Zealand quicks, with one of the short-pitched deliveries from Matt Henry hitting his helmet, but the incident only seemed to strengthen his resolve and his marathon knock included 18 fours and four sixes.

The partnership was India’s best for the fourth wicket, surpassing the 353-run stand between Sachin Tendulkar and V.V.S. Laxman against Australia in Sydney in 2004.

Off-spinner Jeetan Patel finally broke it by trapping a tired Kohli leg before wicket as he tried to whip away the turning ball, but missed the line completely.

Kohli, 27, the only India captain to score two double-centuries, was given a standing ovation by the capacity crowd at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Rahane continued to frustrate the New Zealand bowlers, but finally ran out of steam and was caught behind off Trent Boult. He was also given a rousing send-off.

Rohit Sharma (51) and Ravindra Jadeja (17) then added some quick runs with an unbeaten 53-run stand for the sixth wicket.

In-form Sharma, who hit three fours and two sixes during his 63-ball knock, struck his third half-century of the series as India gained firm control of the match.

Jadeja, though, was guilty of giving away five runs after being penalized by the on-field umpires for running on the pitch.

Jadeja was warned twice by the umpires before the officials took the extreme step of deducting the runs as New Zealand started on 5-0 in their reply.