SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Marlins fire Barry Bonds

Home run king Barry Bonds has been fired as hitting coach of the Miami Marlins after just one season, US media reports said on Monday. Bonds, whose record-breaking career was marred by his involvement in baseball’s steroids scandal, was dumped by the Marlins after the Florida franchise finished the season 79-82. As well as Bonds, third base coach Lenny Harris and bullpen coach Reid Cornelius were axed from manager Don Mattingly’s staff. Bonds paid the price for a disappointing offensive season which produced only 655 runs, 27th out of 30 Major League Baseball teams. The Marlins also managed only 128 home runs, higher than only the Atlanta Braves’ total of 122.

BOXING

Fury U-turns on retirement

Three hours after declaring he had retired, troubled world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on Monday again took to Twitter to announce: “I’m here to stay.” The contradictory tweets came almost two weeks after the British fighter called off his title rematch against Wladimir Klitschko for a second time. The official reason given then was that Fury was “medically unfit,” with no details provided. Fury had earlier been charged by UK Anti-Doping over a positive test. Fresh reports emerged on Friday last week of alleged drug issues. On Monday morning, Fury wrote on Twitter: “Boxing is the saddest thing I ever took part in, all a pile of shit, I’m the greatest, & I’m also retired, so go suck a dick, happy days.” As news of Fury’s apparent retirement spread, he returned to Twitter on Monday afternoon, saying: “Hahahaha u think you will get rid of the GYPSYKING that easy!!!”

SOCCER

Udinese hire Luigi Delneri

Udinese have appointed Luigi Delneri as their coach on a one-year contract, with the option to renew it for a second one, the Serie A club said. Udinese, 16th in the standings with seven points, on Sunday fired Giuseppe Iachini after a 3-0 home loss to SS Lazio, their fourth consecutive league game without a win. Delneri coached Hellas Verona last season after Andrea Mandorlini was fired in November last year, but was unable to help the club avoid relegation. Delneri, 66, has coached several Serie A clubs, including champions Juventus and AS Roma.

TENNIS

Kyrgios wins in hot Tokyo

Sixth-seeded Nick Kyrgios kept his cool as temperatures rose at the Rakuten Japan Open, beating US qualifier Ryan Harrison 7-5, 6-2 to set up a meeting with Radek Stepanek in the second round. Kyrgios yesterday made the only break of a tight first set in the 11th game, shortly after a spectator fell on steps high in the stands. The incident forced a 10-minute suspension, during which Kyrgios sent some water up to the injured spectator. As the temperature hit 31°C at the start of the second set, Harrison’s serve wilted and Kyrgios broke to take a 3-2 lead. Kyrgios then held before Harrison lost his temper in a decisive seventh game, twice smashing his racket into the ground, and once hitting a ball into the crowd in-between points. Fifth-seeded David Goffin beat Japanese wild-card entry Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 6-2 and next faces Jiri Vesely, who rallied to a 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 victory over South Africa’s Kevin Anderson.