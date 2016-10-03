Bilic likens Dimitri Payet to Messi after wonder goal

AFP, LONDON

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic compared Dimitri Payet to Lionel Messi after the Frenchman’s show-stopping strike earned his side a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

West Ham were trailing to Cristhian Stuani’s header at London Stadium when Payet picked up the ball wide on the left in the 57th minute and span away from Antonio Barragan.

He jinked past Marten de Roon on the edge of the area and then skirted forlorn challenges by Calum Chambers, Ben Gibson and George Friend before rolling a shot past goalkeeper Victor Valdes.

“It was a great goal, a brilliant individual goal which brought us back into the game,” said Bilic, whose side had lost their four previous Premier League matches. “I don’t see many players scoring these type of goals. You see free-kicks, you see volleys, scissor-kicks, all different types of goals, but this was like Messi’s goals. It was a brilliant, brilliant moment of magic. But we can’t rely on him doing that every week.”

Signed from Marseille last year for ￡10.7 million (US$13.9 million), Payet was named West Ham’s Player of the Year after scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in his maiden campaign.

The draw kept West Ham in the relegation zone, below fourth-bottom Swansea City on goal difference.

Watford and Bournemouth played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Vicarage Road. Bournemouth twice went in front, through Callum Wilson and substitute Joshua King, but Watford equalised on each occasion courtesy of captain Troy Deeney and substitute Isaac Success.

Patrick van Aanholt’s 83rd-minute equalizer earned Sunderland manager David Moyes a measure of respite in a 1-1 draw at home to West Bromwich Albion, who had gone ahead through Nacer Chadli.

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP

AFP, GLASGOW, Scotland

Rangers midfielder Niko Kranjcar says he still believes his side have a good season ahead of them after they ended a four-match winless run with a 2-0 defeat of Partick Thistle at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Croatian midfielder capped his best performance for the Ibrox club with his first league goal to open the scoring in the 33rd minute before Andy Halliday added a second seven minutes later.

It was far from a polished performance from the Glasgow giants, who move up to fifth in the table and continue to trail league leaders Celtic, who defeated Dundee 1-0 earlier in the day, by seven points with their Old Firm rivals having played a game less.

It was Rangers’ first victory in the league since Aug. 20 as they struggle to adapt to life back in the top flight following a four-year absence.

Rangers’ victory was overshadowed by a coach crash which left one of their fans dead and 17 injured.

The road accident happened when the coach, carrying 36 fans plus the driver, overturned in East Ayrshire to the south of Glasgow en route to the afternoon match.

Witnesses said the vehicle swerved near a roundabout before it overturned on a grass verge.

The 18 injured were taken to hospital, said a police spokesman, who confirmed that a 39-year-old man had later died of his injuries.

“Obviously there are things more important than football and our thoughts are with the people and families involved,” Weir said.