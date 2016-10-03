Golfer Lu Wei-chih wins four years after brain surgery

AP, TAMSUI

Lu Wei-chih won for the first time since surgery four years ago to remove a brain tumor, taking his home Mercuries Taiwan Masters for the third time yesterday at the windy Taiwan Golf and Country Club.

The 37-year-old Lu closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 5-under 283, a stroke ahead of Miguel Tabuena of the Philippines. Lu has four Asian Tour victories, also winning on his home course in 2005 and 2011.

“It means a lot to me to win this tournament. After the surgery, I thought I couldn’t play golf anymore so to be a winner again is amazing,” Lu said. “After the surgery I took things slowly. I started step by step. Can you imagine, after the surgery, the doctor said I couldn’t even sneeze, so I took things slow. I started by hitting 100 balls and after that, I blanked out. It was so tiring. At that time I thought I couldn’t play golf anymore.

“But my family pushed me. My wife, my father and my mother kept pushing me and kept motivating me to keep fighting. I’m here today because of them. The victory is for them as well. I’m blessed to have them in my life.”

Tabuena matched Lu with a 70.

Lu earned US$160,000.