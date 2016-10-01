SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

GOLF

M.J. Hur shares lead

South Korea’s M.J Hur yesterday eagled two of the last three holes for a 10-under 63 and a share of the second-round lead with Canada’s Brooke Henderson in the Reignwood LPGA Classic. Hur chipped in from 45 feet for eagle on the par-five 16th, lipped out a birdie try on the par-three 17th, and hit a three-wood to set up a tap-in eagle on the par-five 18th. The 26-year-old South Korean player broke the tournament record of 64 in the event being played for the third time. Henderson shot her second straight 66, saving par on 18 with a six-footer to match Hur at 14-under 132 at Reignwood Pine Valley in the Asian Swing opener. Taiwan’s Min Lee fired a second-round three-under-par 70 for a total of 142, while her compatriots Yani Tseng and Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung also carded second-round three-under-par 70s for totals of 144.

OLYMPICS

Rome’s 2024 bid buried

Rome’s ill-fated bid to host the 2024 Olympics was definitively buried on Thursday when the city council voted in favor of the new mayor’s request to withdraw support for it. Nearly two thirds of councilors backed Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi’s position that the cash-strapped city needs to sort out its own problems before it is in a position to host the Games. Italy’s Olympic committee had already accepted that the bid was dead in the water and has said a new attempt to get the Games was unlikely for at least 20 years. Raggi, a member of the populist Five Star Movement, had made it clear before she was elected in June that she did not think the Italian capital should be bidding for the Olympics at a time when its creaking transport system and other public services are falling apart for lack of investment.

FORMULA ONE

Hamilton tops practice

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton set the fastest time in yesterday’s practice for the Malaysian Grand Prix, bettering his teammate and Formula One title rival Nico Rosberg. Hamilton, who has fallen eight points behind Rosberg in the championship fight following a hat-trick of wins by the German, was a quarter of a second faster at the Sepang International Circuit, where temperatures on the resurfaced track climbed past 58oC. The most noteworthy incident of the day’s two sessions was a fire that engulfed the Renault of Kevin Magnussen in pit lane, which repeatedly reignited for several minutes due to a fuel leak. Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen set the third and fourth-fastest times, ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Force India’s Sergio Perez.

SKI JUMPING

Russia events canceled

World Cup events in men’s ski jumping in Russia have been canceled, with concerns that organizers previously failed to pay prize money on time. The International Ski Federation (FIS) says the Dec. 10 to 11 competitions at Nizhny Tagil will not take place, though two women’s events will go ahead as scheduled. The events had been at risk in the fallout from a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation into Russian state-backed doping. In July, the International Olympic Committee asked winter sports bodies to look for other venues this year while the investigation continued.