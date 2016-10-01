A.J. Green shines as Bengals drop the Dolphins 22-7

AFP, LOS ANGELES

Cincinnati receiver A.J. Green torched Miami for 173 yards and a touchdown on Thursday as the Bengals handed the visiting Dolphins a 22-7 NFL defeat.

The Bengals bounced back from a 29-17 home loss to Denver on Sunday, taking full advantage of a Dolphins team depleted by injury.

Miami were without four starting offensive linemen, two linebackers, running back Arian Foster and tight end Jordan Cameron.

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill connected with Kenny Stills on a 74-yard touchdown pass, but he was sacked five times by a Bengals defense energized by the return of Vontaze Burfict.

Volatile linebacker Burfict had been suspended for the first three games of the season because of illegal hits.

He took the field to loud cheers, made three tackles and broke up one pass.

However, it was Green who really starred for the Bengals, coming out strong after a disappointing showing on Sunday when he missed an assignment and dropped a third-down pass in the loss to Denver.

Green had eight catches for 123 yards and caught a seven-yard touchdown toss from Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton just in the first half.

Mike Nugent tied a career high with five field goals for the Bengals. Three of those came in the first half, including one after Domata Peko recovered a Tannehill fumble.