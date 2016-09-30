SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

GOLF

Thai takes lead at Reignwood

Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn yesterday birdied the final four holes for an eight-under 65 and a one-stroke lead over Canada’s Brooke Henderson in the Reignwood LPGA Classic. In position to take the world No. 1 spot from Lydia Ko with a ninth-place finish or better, Jutanugarn had 10 birdies and two bogeys at Reignwood Pine Valley Golf Club in the first event in the six-tournament Asian Swing. The 20-year-old Thai player is No. 2 in the world now and leads the LPGA Tour with five victories, winning the Women’s British Open in July for her first major title. The fourth-ranked Henderson birdied three of the final four holes in a bogey-free round. The 19-year-old Canadian won the major KPMG Women’s PGA in June for the first of her two victories this season. Taiwan’s Min Lee carded a one-under 72, while Yani Tseng and Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung both hit one-over 74s.

RUGBY

Player let-off on assault

New Zealand prosecutors yesterday said they would appeal against a judge’s decision not to convict a teenage rugby star over a vicious assault because it could damage his sporting career. Losi Filipo’s defense did not dispute the facts of the unprovoked late-night attack on four people, including two women, in central Wellington last year. The teenager stamped on the head of one of the male victims as he lay prone on the ground, leaving the man unable to work for eight months. In sentencing, judge Bruce Davidson said such a serious attack would normally attract an 18-month jail term, but a conviction would hinder Filipo’s chances of playing professionally. “I have to ask myself, are the courts truly in the business of destroying people’s career prospects?” he asked. The New Zealand solicitor-general’s office said the judge’s decision had been reviewed and an appeal was being lodged.

CRICKET

Anderson, Wood ruled out

England bowlers James Anderson and Mark Wood have been ruled out of next month’s tour of Bangladesh due to injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board said yesterday. Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, has not played since the fourth Test loss to Pakistan last month because of a shoulder injury. Durham seamer Wood, 26, has been having treatment for an ankle injury. England play three one-day internationals (ODI) and two Tests on the tour, for which they left yesterday. The first Test begins in Chittagong on Oct. 20.

FOOTBALL

Football promoted in China

Former Denver Bronco and Indianapolis Colt quarterback Peyton Manning on Wednesday helped promote US football in China, meeting young aspiring players ahead of the launch of the country’s new league. Coaching at a quarterback clinic in Beijing, Manning said there was great potential for US football to succeed in China. “I think once people can learn the rules, learn of the strategies and game planning and mental and cerebral part of football — once they learn that and appreciate that, I think they would have more of an interest in the game,” he said. The inaugural season of the the China Arena Football League starts in Beijing tomorrow.