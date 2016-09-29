Canada win first in World Cup final series

AFP, TORONTO

Brad Marchand celebrated his US$49 million eight-year deal with the Boston Bruins as he helped power Canada to a 3-1 victory over Europe in the opening game of the World Cup of Hockey final series on Tuesday.

Marchand contributed a goal and an assist just a day after inking a contract extension with the Bruins to snuff out speculation of a possible move to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Steven Stamkos and Patrice Bergeron scored Canada’s other goals against a Europe side who dug deep and caused problems for the hosts.

“In the first, I thought that they were better than us for large stretches of the game at times,” Canada coach Mike Babcock said. “I thought they executed and played fast. I didn’t think we moved the puck out of our zone at all tonight, went back and forth. We had guys out there that didn’t talk to one another... They looked quicker than they were and we probably looked slower than we were.”

Marchand fired Canada into the lead after just 2 minutes, 33 seconds of the opening period, stealing in behind the defense after darting out of the penalty box.

It was Marchand’s fourth goal in five games at the tournament. Stamkos then grabbed his first of the tournament, finishing off a pass from Ryan Getzlaf to put Canada up 2-0 at the end of the first period.

Canada were jolted when Europe pulled a goal back midway through the second period.

Detroit Redwings left wing Tomas Tatar, whose overtime winner had fired Europe into the final, made it 2-1 to put the underdogs within striking distance.

Tatar’s fellow Slovak Andrej Sekera almost leveled the scores just before the end of the second period, but was denied with a superb block by Canada goaltender Carey Price.

Just as Europe began daring to dream of an upset, Marchand, Bergeron and Canada star Sidney Crosby turned on the style to make the game safe.

Crosby set up a third for the hosts with some sublime play along the boards for Bergeron to finish from close range for 3-1.

Europe finished the game with an empty net, but Canada were unable to extend their lead in a frenzied closing spell.

Canada can claim the World Cup crown with victory in Game Two today.