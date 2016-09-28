Home / Sports
Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun victorious in Chengdu

By Dave Carroll  /  Staff reporter, with AFP, WUHAN, China

Germany’s Angelique Kerber returns to Kristina Mladenovic of France in their Wuhan Open second-round singles match in Wuhan, China, yesterday.

Photo: Reuters

Lu Yen-hsun advanced to the second round of the ATP Tour’s Chengdu Open yesterday, while fellow Taiwanese Chuang Chia-jung successfully negotiated the first round of the doubles at the WTA Tour’s Wuhan Open.

Taiwanese No. 1 Lu took 75 minutes to oust Czech veteran Radek Stepanek in Chengdu.

The world No. 63 did not face a single break point, while converting two of four to complete a 6-3, 6-4 victory and set up a second-round clash with either fifth seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain or German qualifier Michael Berrer.

Also advancing to the second round was world No. 101 Karen Khachanov of Russia, who stunned Portuguese seventh seed Joao Sousa 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 in 77 minutes.

Khachanov was joined in the second round by Dusan Lajovic, Adrian Mannarino and Kevin Anderson.

In Wuhan, Chuang and Kateryna Bondarenko defeated Chinese duo Liang Chen and Yang Zhaoxuan 6-4, 7-5 in 82 minutes to advance the second round of the doubles.

The Taiwanese-Ukrainian duo saved three of seven break points and converted six of 19, winning 68 of the 127 points contested to set up a meeting with seventh-seeded Czech pairing Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka.

Second-seeded Taiwanese sisters Chan Hao-ching and Chan Yung-jan, who received a bye in the first round, face a second-round match against Slovenian duo Andreja Klepac and Katarina Srebotnik.

In the second round of the singles, Angelique Kerber survived a scare in her first match as world No. 1 before beating Kristina Mladenovic in three sets.

The US and Australian Open champion made a convincing start before missing two set points and allowing Mladenovic to take the first set in a tiebreak, but Germany’s Kerber then swept through the rest of the match, winning 6-7 (4/7), 6-1, 6-4, to set up a third-round meeting with two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

“I was trying to find my rhythm because I was not playing my best in the first set,” Kerber said.

Kvitova said she would be trying not to think about Kerber’s new status as world No. 1 when they play today.

“[It] will be for the first time... that I will play her as a No. 1, which is a little bit different, but I think if I’m on the court, I don’t really think about that,” Kvitova told reporters.

World No. 4 Agnieszka Radwanska also romped into the third round, as last year’s US Open finalist Roberta Vinci became the tournament’s first seeded casualty.

One-time Wimbledon runner-up Radwanska won 6-4, 6-1 against Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova.

Italy’s Vinci, ranked 15, was ousted by Yaroslava Shvedova 7-5, 6-2 — her second defeat to the Kazakh this year.

