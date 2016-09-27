Tatar’s overtime winner sends Europe to the final

AFP, TORONTO

Tomas Tatar scored his second goal of the game 3 minutes, 43 seconds into overtime as Team Europe advanced to the final of the World Cup of Hockey with a 3-2 win over Sweden in Toronto on Sunday.

Tatar, of Slovakia, scored a controversial goal when the puck appeared to go in off his skate and past a startled Sweden goaltender Henrik Lundqvist at the Air Canada Centre.

“He created that whole overtime goal,” Team Europe coach Ralph Krueger said of Tatar. “We just continually found ways to do that, and that’s the beauty of this team.”

Team Europe advance to a best-of-three final against undefeated Canada, with the first game scheduled for today in Toronto.

Sweden challenged the call and it went to video review, but officials ruled it a good goal.

Tournament officials released a statement after the game with an explanation, saying the goal was allowed because Tatar did not intentionally kick the puck past Lundqvist.

“A puck that deflects into the net off an attacking player’s skate who does not use a distinct kicking motion is a legitimate goal,” the statement said.

Team Europe were the biggest long shots to get this far in the tournament as they have only been playing together for a few weeks.

The players are coached by Canadian-born Krueger and their roster is made up of a mixture of stars from Europe’s eight smaller hockey nations.

Their outlook appeared even bleaker when they were shut out 4-0 by a young Team North America in their first pre-tournament contest, but eventually European pride and skill took over as they won three of their past four games, with the only loss coming against Canada.

“There’s so much happening here within this group as far as players stepping up at different times to take us to victory, and today it was Tomas,” Krueger said.

Tatar also scored just 12 seconds into the third period to give Team Europe a 2-1 lead.

Sweden’s Erik Karlsson tied it with 4:32 left in the third, setting the stage for Tatar’s overtime winner.

Marian Gaborik also scored for Europe, while Nicklas Backstrom had a first-period goal for Sweden.

Sweden coach Rikard Gronborg said he was disappointed they did not reach the final, but liked the fight in his team.

“We battled back. The chips were down against North America, chips were down tonight and we’re still battling back,” Gronborg said. “There are things you want to go back and change, but right now I’m content we’re top four, but I’m obviously disappointed we’re not top two.”