Dodgers edge Rockies 4-3 to clinch the NL West title

AFP, LOS ANGELES

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 to clinch the National League West championship on Sunday in a contest that also marked the final home game of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully.

Charlie Culberson blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Dodgers the victory in front of a crowd of 51,900 at Dodger Stadium.

Relief pitcher Joe Blanton earned the win that also gave the Dodgers their fourth consecutive division crown.

With two out in the bottom of the 10th, Culberson smashed a fastball from Boone Logan into the left-field seats for his first home run of the season.

The final game of the Dodgers’ regular season also capped a weekend of celebrating broadcaster Scully’s career, which spanned more than six decades.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster said earlier he would not broadcast any of the team’s playoff games.

Prior to the game, fans chanted one of Scully’s signature phrases: “It’s time for Dodger baseball,” and gave him a standing ovation.

During the game, each of the first eight Dodger batters tipped his helmet toward the press box at Dodger Stadium before stepping up to the plate.

Colorado pitcher Tyler Anderson allowed 10 hits in 6-1/3 innings, but held Los Angeles to two runs, while surrendering two walks and getting one strikeout.

Dodger pitcher Brandon McCarthy made his first start for Los Angeles since Aug. 13 because of a right-hip injury.

The 10-year veteran gave up two runs, four hits and a walk, while striking out six in 5-1/3 innings.