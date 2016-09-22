Fabregas double gives Chelsea win

Reuters, LONDON

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas scored twice in extra time as they fought back from two goals down to knock Premier League champions Leicester City out of the EFL Cup 4-2 on Tuesday.

Spaniard Fabregas has played a bit-part role in Antonio Conte’s Chelsea side since the start of the season, but gave the manager a reminder of his talents with two neat finishes in the space of two minutes to turn the third-round tie on its head.

Everton were dumped out 2-0 by second-tier Norwich City at Goodison Park as the club’s former striker Steven Naismith returned to torment his old employers with the opener.

Record eight-time winners Liverpool eased past Derby County 3-0 with goals from Ragnar Klavan, Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi, while Arsenal enjoyed a 4-0 stroll at Nottingham Forest.

Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner lined up for Forest against his old club, but it was Arsenal’s new arrivals who shone.

Granit Xhaka rifled in the opener from distance and Lucas Perez scored a penalty and a fine individual goal. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain netted the fourth goal in stoppage-time.

Premier League AFC Bournemouth went out in a 3-2 defeat at home to second-tier Preston North End, whose striker Simon Makienok bagged a hat-trick, including an extra-time winner.

Newcastle United progressed with a 2-0 victory at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, having lost to the Midlands side by the same scoreline in the Championship on Saturday.

Reading won 2-1 away to Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United beat Blackburn Rovers 1-0 in all second-tier ties.