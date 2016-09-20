SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TENNIS

Argentina dethrone Britain

Argentina substitute Leonardo Mayer ended Britain’s reign as Davis Cup champions with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over Dan Evans to secure an enthralling 3-2 triumph in the fifth rubber of their semi-final on Sunday. Mayer, who unexpectedly replaced Juan Martin del Potro for the decider, propelled the South American nation into their first final since 2011, when they lost to Spain. Andy Murray, whose defeat by Del Potro in a five-hour thriller in the opening singles on Friday left Britain facing an uphill task, had pulled the hosts level at 2-2 by beating Guido Pella 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in Sunday’s first reverse singles. Argentina face Croatia, who beat France 3-2 in the other semi-final, in the Nov. 25 to Nov. 27 final.

GOLF

Molinari edges Willett

Local favorite Francesco Molinari beat England’s Danny Willett by one shot on Sunday to become the first Italian to win his national Open twice since it became part of the European Tour in 1972. The 2006 winner also became the first Italian to win any European Tour event twice after recording a final round of 65 for a 22-under finish at the Milan Golf Club. Molinari, 33, had been four shots clear with six holes to play, but US Masters champion Willett cut the gap to one with a birdie and an eagle at the 13th and 14th respectively. “I had the ideal start, I couldn’t start any better,” Molinari said. “When I birdied 12 I got four shots [clear], and thought maybe I could relax a bit and I got punished straight away. Coming in I had nothing left, I was just playing with my soul.”

SOCCER

Spurs sweat on Harry Kane

Mauricio Pochettino said Tottenham Hotspur might already be feeling the pace after being left to sweat on an injury to England striker Harry Kane, who was carried off after scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory at home to Sunderland in the Premier League on Sunday. Kane scored his second goal in as many league games, but was taken off on a stretcher late on after a tackle by Papy Djilobodji, with an initial diagnosis of a twisted ankle. The victory lifted Spurs into third place and maintained their unbeaten start to the season. The Spurs manager believes the rigors of the UEFA Champions League are already starting to take their toll, with Mousa Dembele also leaving the field with cramp. “When you are involved in different competitions like the Champions League, it’s a new competition for us and we spent a lot of energy on Wednesday [last week],” he said. “It was different from the last two seasons when we were only playing in the Europa League, where we could rotate the squad and the starting XI.”

SOCCER

Hertha BSC stay perfect

Hertha BSC continued their winning start to the Bundesliga season with a deserved 2-0 victory over visiting Schalke 04 on Sunday, dealing the visitors their third consecutive defeat. Mitchell Weiser scored one and set up another for Hertha to make it three wins from three and stay second behind Bayern Munich on goal-difference. Peter Pekarik crossed for Weiser to sweep into the far corner in the 64th minute. Valentin Stocker doubled the lead 10 minutes later. “We’re delighted we have nine points, but now we have to keep going,” said Weiser, who returns to face former side Bayern in Munich tomorrow.