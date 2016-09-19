Taiwan’s Yang and Lee win Davis Cup promotion playoff

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter

Taiwan rallied from 2-1 down to win their Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group II promotion playoff against Thailand yesterday, with Yang Tsung-hua and Lee Kuan-yi winning the reverse singles rubbers to complete a 3-2 victory.

Yang leveled the match in the first reverse singles rubber by taking a 6-3, 6-4 lead over Pruchya Isarow, who was then forced to retire for the second time in the match at the National Tennis Development Center in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

The Taiwanese world No. 447 hit 13 aces, saved all three break points he faced and converted two of three, winning 62 of the 108 points contested in 72 minutes.

Lee then rallied from a set down to clinch a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (6/4) victory over Kittiphong Wachiramanowong in the second singles rubber and promotion to next year’s Asia/Oceania Group I.

The world No. 504 won 137 of the 256 points contested in 3 hours, 21 minutes to hand the visitors the 3-2 victory.

On Friday, Wachiramanowong had handed the hosts the lead with a surprise 7-6 (8/6), 6-4, 6-1 victory over Yang, before Taiwan hit back through Lee, who was leading 7-6 (7/3), 5-0 in the second singles rubber when Isarow was forced to retire.

The hosts took a 2-1 lead in the doubles on Saturday when twins Sanchai and Sonchat Ratiwatana completed a 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Hung Jui-chen and Wang Chieh-fu.

In Asia/Oceania Group I next year, Taiwan are to replace Pakistan, who fell to a 5-0 defeat to New Zealand in their relegation playoff yesterday.