Alex Alegria brace earns Betis a draw

AP and Reuters, SEVILLA, Spain

Striker Alex Alegria scored two goals to help Real Betis Balompie salvage a 2-2 home draw against 10-man Granada in La Liga action on Friday.

Belgian midfielder Mehdi Carcela-Gonzalez put Granada ahead in the 13th minute and Alberto Bueno added to the visitors’ lead in the 33rd before Alegria rallied Betis with goals in the 36th and 61st minutes at the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Granada had a chance to move ahead again with a penalty kick in the 78th, but Argentine forward Ezequiel Ponce had his effort saved by Betis goalkeeper Antonio Adan.

The goalkeeper did well again to save from the rebound, and the defense cleared the following attempt just in front of the goal line.

Granada played most of the second half at a numerical disadvantage after defender Ruben Vezo was sent off in the 53rd following two yellow cards. Betis had reserve goalkeeper Dani Gimenez sent off in the 84th for complaining from the bench.

In Barcelona last night, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar were all on target as the champions roared back into life with a dominant 5-1 victory against promoted CD Leganes.

Messi sidefooted in a simple cross from Suarez to strike the opening goal after 15 minutes and returned the favour for the Uruguayan to nudge in the second in the 31st.

Neymar stretched Barca’s lead to three goals on the stroke of halftime, before Messi got his second from the penalty spot

Rafinha rounded off the Barca scoring, while Gabriel Appelt pulled one back for the visitors.