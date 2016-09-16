Taiwan beat China to win team gold at badminton event

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taiwan yesterday celebrated capturing gold in the team event at the 14th World University Championship Badminton competition in Russia, earning a three-match victory over China in the final.

Taiwanese ace Wang Tzu-wei imposed his attacking style in the men’s singles of the team event to defeat China’s Gui Kai in straight sets 21-14, 21-12.

Wang’s teammates Lee Yang and Lee Jhe-huei needed three games to get past the Chinese duo of Lee Junhui and Zhang Lingjun, winning 21-9, 23-25, 21-4 in the men’s doubles.

Completing the sweep in the mixed doubles were Taiwanese pairing Chang Hsin-tien and Chang Ko-chi, who vanquished Huang Dongping and Zhang Lingjun 21-10, 21-16.

International badminton officials rated the result a big surprise, with China among the top seeds.

Both teams reached the finals by overcoming strong sides from Asia and Europe in the city of Ramenskoye, about 46km southeast of Moscow. The tournament is organized by the International University Sports Federation, which granted Taipei the rights to host next year’s Summer Universiade Games.

In the semi-finals of the team event on Wednesday, Taiwan spoiled the party for the hosts, knocking out Russia 3-0, while China prevailed over South Korea 3-1.

Taiwan got to the semi-finals after a 3-0 victory over Thailand.

The only blemish on Taiwan’s scoresheet was a preliminary-round 4-1 loss to China.

In their other group-stage matches, Taiwan on Monday beat India 5-0 and downed Slovakia 5-0 on Tuesday.

Wang captained the team to the title, and they bolstered the nation’s chances of a good performance and a medal at the Universiade. All of the team members are eligible to participate in the Universiade, being students aged from 17 to 28.

Nicknamed “The Night Market Prince,” Wang plays for a team sponsored by Taiwan Cooperative Bank.

There is an individual and doubles tournament to start tomorrow, which runs through Sunday.

In the first game featuring Taiwanese players, Chang Ko-chi and Chang Hsin-tien are due to face Milosz Bochat and Witek Magdalena of Poland in the mixed doubles.

Other Taiwanese to play are: Chiang Kai-hsin, Chiang Mei-hui, Hsu Ya-ching, Lee Jhe-huei, Lee Yang, Lin Chia-hsuan, Lin Yu-hsien, Wang, Wu Fang-chien and Wu Ti-jung.