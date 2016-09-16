Hansen says Jones no ‘rocket scientist’

AFP, CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen yesterday brushed off criticism from Eddie Jones, saying the England boss was no “rocket scientist” for pointing out that the All Blacks have flaws and denying his country exerts undue control over the sport.

Hansen was speaking after the outspoken Jones, known for his mind games, said the world champions have “flaws and significant weaknesses,” which England intend to exploit when they next clash in 2018.

“Eddie’s got to make sure we know he’s out there and in this case he’s right, we do have flaws,” Hansen said ahead of tomorrow’s Rugby Championship Test against South Africa.

However, “every team has flaws,” Hansen said. “He’s not being a rocket scientist saying that. The key thing is recognizing you have them and making sure you work away quietly and fix them.”

Hansen has the All Blacks on a 14-match winning streak, unbeaten in 43 home Tests stretching back to 2009. The team have only lost three of their past 67 internationals.

He agreed that New Zealand controls teams around the world, as the coaches of Scotland, Ireland, Wales and Japan are all New Zealanders, as was a recent coach of Australia, but he drew the line at Jones’ comment to British media that New Zealand “control every bit of rugby. Every law that’s changed.”

“I think he might be pushing the envelope a little bit when he says we actually control what the laws are, but I don’t think we’ll lose any sleep over it,” Hansen said.

Hansen also took exception to suggestions from a journalist that the All Blacks were so far ahead of their rivals that it was making their games boring.

In this year’s Rugby Championship, the All Blacks beat Australia 42-8 and 29-9, before swamping Argentina 57-22 last week.

“If they think it’s boring that we’re winning, we’ll lose one and they won’t like that so much,” he said, adding that the All Blacks philosophy was to try to improve every game.

“That’s why we fight complacency all the time, because we don’t want to have to hurt, losing hurts,” he said. “It’s about going out and performing to the best of your ability and when you’ve got the ability that these guys have got, then winning a lot is a by-product of that, but if you don’t prepare well, then you don’t give yourself a chance to win.”

Since Hansen took over as head coach after the All Blacks won the 2011 World Cup, they have played 60 Tests for a 91.7 percent success rate, winning 55, drawing two and losing three.