No-hitter eludes Hendricks as Cubs beat Cardinals

AP, ST LOUIS, Missouri

Kyle Hendricks on Monday took a no-hitter into the ninth inning before giving up Jeremy Hazelbaker’s leadoff homer as the Chicago Cubs beat the St Louis Cardinals 4-1 to close in on the National League Central division crown in Major League Baseball.

Hazelbaker drove a 0-2 pitch into the right-field stands for his 12th home run. Hendricks (15-7), the MLB’s ERA leader at 2.03, was relieved by Aroldis Chapman.

Ben Zobrist and Dexter Fowler hit home runs for the Cubs, who lowered their magic number to three to clinch the division title. They lead the second-place Cardinals by 17 games and can wrap up the NL Central with a three-game sweep in St Louis.

Soon after Hazelbaker’s shot cleared the fence, teammates went to the mound to talk to Hendricks — leading to an argument between Cubs manager Joe Maddon and plate umpire Joe West.

Maddon was ejected, and Chapman entered to finish the one-hitter. He got three outs for his 14th save with Chicago, and is 34 for 37 overall this year with the Cubs and Yankees.

Hendricks threw 96 pitches, striking out seven and walking two.

Mike Leake (9-10) pitched six innings and allowed four runs (three earned).

NATIONALS 8, METS 1

In Washington, starting pitcher Mat Latos hit a solo home run and Anthony Rendon added a three-run shot as Washington beat New York.

Latos had a solid first start with the Nationals, but left the game with one out in the fifth inning when he appeared to injure his right leg.

Reynaldo Lopez (3-3) was among three relievers who combined for 4-2/3 scoreless innings as the NL East leaders won their fourth straight. They increased their lead over New York to 10 games — matching their largest cushion of the season — and reduced their magic number to nine to clinch their third division title in five years.

Mets starter Rafael Montero (0-1) allowed six runs, five hits and four walks in 1-2/3 innings.

RED SOX 12, ORIOLES 2

In Boston, David Ortiz hit his 536th home run to tie Mickey Mantle for 17th on baseball’s career list, while David Price allowed just a pair of solo homers for AL East-leading Boston.

Chris Young homered, doubled twice and singled, and Hanley Ramirez also homered for the Red Sox, who maintained a two-game lead over Toronto.

The Red Sox won for the fifth time in six games.

Price (16-8) gave up two hits in eight innings for his seventh straight victory, the longest winning streak of his career.

Former Red Sox starter Wade Miley (8-13) got just four outs, allowing five runs in the first inning before loading the bases in the second.

In other results, it was:

‧ Dodgers 8, Yankees 2

‧ White Sox 11, Indians 4

‧ Blue Jays 3, Rays 2

‧ Tigers 4, Twins 2

‧ Athletics 16, Royals 3

‧ Padres 4, Giants 0

‧ Rangers 4, Astros 3, 12 innings

‧ Mariners 8, Angels 1

‧ Phillies 6, Pirates 2

‧ Diamondbacks 12, Rockies 9

‧ Braves 12, Marlins 7

‧ Reds 3, Brewers 0