US women sweep in triathlon’s debut at Rio Paralympics

AP, RIO DE JANEIRO

Before racing in the Paralympic women’s triathlon on Sunday, US athletes Allysa Seely, Hailey Danisewicz and Melissa Stockwell talked about it being the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. They had hopes of hearing the US national anthem from the podium.

They all did, after sweeping the medals in the PT2 class in triathlon’s Paralympic debut. Grace Norman also won gold in the women’s PT4 class.

“It’s a great day for America,” said Danisewicz, who won silver, finishing 48 seconds behind Seely’s winning time of 1 hour, 22 minutes and 55 seconds. “On some very, very small level, it proves that Americans have a really great spirit and that whatever setbacks, challenges, obstacles come our way, [we] can rise from the fire.”

Stockwell lost her leg to a roadside bomb in Iraq in 2004, becoming the first female US soldier to lose a limb in active combat.

On Sunday, she finished third in 1 hour, 25 minutes, 24 seconds.

“When it got really tough out there I thought of those that gave the ultimate sacrifice and didn’t make it back,” Stockwell said. “They pushed me to the finish — just wanting to give my thanks to them.”

Seely and Danisewicz, both first-time Paralympians, greeted Stockwell at the finish line, waving a US flag as the teammates collapsed into an embrace.