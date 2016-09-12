Luis Enrique takes blame for shock Barcelona loss

AFP, BARCELONA, Spain

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique admitted he must take responsibility for the champions’ shock home defeat to newly promoted Deportivo Alaves after starting Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez on the bench.

Enrique made seven changes on Saturday after many of his squad returned to club duty after taking part in FIFA World Cup qualifiers around the world last week, while Messi was also struggling with a minor groin injury.

“I am the one ultimately responsible for all the bad things that happen,” the Barca boss said after suffering just his fifth home league defeat in three seasons in charge at the Camp Nou. “Many of the changes came from the circumstances surrounding us, but we have 22 players and we are going to use everyone this season.”

As well as leaving out Messi and Suarez, Enrique changed his entire back four, while goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and striker Paco Alcacer made their debuts.

Brazilian Deyverson beat Cillessen from close range to hand Alaves a surprise lead before halftime, but Jeremy Mathieu brought Barca back into the game when he headed home Neymar’s corner a minute into the second half.

Mathieu somehow then blasted wide when it seemed easier to score from another set-piece, before Barca’s makeshift defense was caught out once more when Ibai Gomez slotted home the winner.

Enrique called upon Suarez, Messi and Andres Iniesta from the bench, but even they could not break Alaves’ resistance as Messi fired wide deep into stoppage-time.

“We lacked fluidity, precision and we were fragile in defense, which is one of the things that normally makes us strong,” Enrique said. “The one positive is it is a time to reflect on what this team has won over the years. Everyone makes us favorites for everything, but it is not easy to win any game.”

Enrique is expected to revert back to his strongest lineup for Celtic’s visit to the Camp Nou in the Champions League tomorrow.

The Scottish club will be high on confidence after thrashing archrivals Rangers 5-1 on Saturday.

“It’s clear it wasn’t our best game, they didn’t have many chances, but they were very effective,” Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets said. “We lacked a spark, we lacked a lot of things.”

Iniesta said Barca would have licked their wounds and learned the lesson in time for the visit of the Scottish champions.

“We have to do better in the next game in a different competition,” he said. “As always when there is a defeat, we have to analyze it and correct it for the next game.”