SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

SOCCER

El Salvador offered cash

El Salvador players claimed they had been offered financial inducements to win, draw or avoid a heavy defeat in yesterday’s FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier against Canada. A heavy defeat for El Salvador in the match in Vancouver could prevent their neighbors Honduras from progressing to the final stage of qualifying for the finals in Russia. Honduras are in pole position to progress, but Canada could pip them on goal-difference if they were to run up a big score against El Salvador and Honduras were to lose to Group 1 leaders Mexico. El Salvador captain Nelson Bonilla told reporters in a pre-match news conference in Vancouver on Monday that a Salvadoran businessman had approached the players with the offer at the weekend. Bonilla played a tape of the 10-minute conversation in which the man promised varying amounts of money depending on the result and the time played by each player, from US$30 a minute for a win to US$10 a minute for a 1-0 defeat.

SOCCER

Messi a doubt for opener

Lionel Messi’s availability for Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League opener with Celtic next week remains in doubt after tests confirmed the five-time World Player of the Year is suffering from a groin injury. Messi returned to Spain after aggravating the injury when he scored the winner against Uruguay on Thursday last week in his first match with Argentina since reversing his decision to retire from internationals. In a statement on Monday, Barcelona said tests had confirmed an injury to his left groin and that Messi would “lower the demands of his training sessions in the next few days.” The Spanish champions refused to state how long Messi would be sidelined for, but Barca are unlikely to take any risks for Deportivo Alaves’ trip to the Camp Nou on Saturday.

FOOTBALL

Miller sacked after arrest

The San Francisco 49ers on Monday sacked fullback Bruce Miller after he was arrested in connection with an assault on a 70-year-old man and his son. Miller, 29, was reportedly detained by police following an attack on the two men at a hotel in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf district late on Sunday. Reports said Miller became violent after attempting to check into the hotel, only to be told all the rooms were fully booked. Miller then began on knocking on doors in the hotel, rousing an elderly couple. When the couple’s 29-year-old son, staying in a neighboring room, came to their aid, Miller attacked. When the man’s 70-year-old father attempted to intervene, Miller punched him in the face and broke multiple bones.

RUGBY UNION

NZ coach Tietjens retires

Legendary New Zealand sevens coach Gordon Tietjens announced his retirement yesterday, just weeks after his side’s failure at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. During his 22 years in charge, Tietjens guided New Zealand to 12 Sevens World Series titles, four Commonwealth gold medals and two Sevens World Cup crowns. “It’s fair to say that no one else will ever rival this record in rugby in any form of the game,” New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew told reporters. Yet when sevens made its Olympic debut, Tietjens’ team were shocked 14-12 by Japan, before also losing to Britain and Fiji and finishing in fifth place.