SPORTS BRIEFS

GOLF

Masson wins maiden title

Caroline Masson on Sunday broke out of a star-filled pack to win the Manulife LPGA Classic for her first tour title. The 27-year-old rebounded from an opening double-bogey to make nine birdies in a five-under 67. She beat third-round leader Lee Mi-hyang, Minjee Lee and Solheim Cup teammate Karine Icher by one stroke, carding a 16-under 272. Lee Mi-hyang had a 71, Minjee Lee shot 68, and Icher 66. Ariya Jutanugarn tied for fifth at 14-under in her bid to win three straight events for the second time this season. Top-ranked Lydia Ko and last year’s winner, Suzann Pettersen, also finished on 14-under. Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling finished on a nine-under 279 total for a share of 26th place, while Yani Tseng completed play with a four-day total of 285 to tie for 58th place.

GOLF

Casey takes lead with eagle

Paul Casey on Sunday eagled the final hole to jump into a three-stroke lead after the third round of the Deutsche Bank Championship in Massachusetts. The Englishman’s approach shot from 235 yards at the par-five 18th landed just in front of the green and rolled up to inside a foot of the hole. He tapped in for a third consecutive five-under 66 at TPC Boston. Casey posted a 15-under 198 total, with the US’ Brian Harmon (68) in second place on 12-under with one round left. Casey, 39, has won 13 times on the European Tour, but only once in the US, where he now plays almost full time. Despite his hot form, Casey will not be part of the European team for this month’s Ryder Cup: he was not eligible, after resigning his membership of the European Tour to concentrate on the PGA Tour.

SOCCER

Rapinoe kneels for anthem

US soccer star Megan Rapinoe on Sunday knelt during the national anthem before the Seattle Reign’s game against the Chicago Red Stars “in a little nod” to NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for the anthem to protest racial injustice and minority oppression came to public notice when he remained seated before a pre-season game against Green Bay. On Thursday night last week in San Diego, he and safety Eric Reid kneeled during the anthem before a game against the Chargers. “It was a little nod to Kaepernick and everything that he’s standing for right now. I think it’s actually pretty disgusting the way he was treated and the way that a lot of the media has covered it and made it about something that it absolutely isn’t,” Rapinoe told American Soccer Now after Seattle’s 2-2 tie in the National Women’s Soccer League game.

FOOTBALL

Cowboys sign Mark Sanchez

The Dallas Cowboys officially announced the signing of veteran NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez in one of several roster moves on Sunday. Sanchez is expected to be the Dallas backup after being released by the Denver Broncos on Saturday. Rookie Dak Prescott is to be the starter when the Cowboys face the New York Giants in their NFL season opener on Sunday. The Cowboys also kept starting quarterback Tony Romo on the roster. Sunday was the first day Dallas could have placed Romo on injured reserve, which means he would be able to return later in the regular season. Romo suffered a compression fracture in his back in a pre-season game against Seattle on Aug. 25.