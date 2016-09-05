SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CLIMBING

Ogre II search called off

The families of two well-known Utah climbers who went missing on an icy mountain peak in Pakistan have called off the search for them. Jonathan Thesenga, a representative for one of the climbers’ sponsors, on Saturday said that the families of Kyle Dempster and Scott Adamson made the “extremely difficult decision” based on how much time had passed and the continuously stormy weather. Search team members, as well as expert observers, agreed the chances of finding any sign of the two were extremely slim, said Thesenga, global sports marketing manager for Utah-based Black Diamond Equipment, which was sponsoring Dempster. A rescue effort was launched on Sunday last week near northern Pakistan’s Choktoi Glacier after the men failed to return to base camp on Aug. 26. They were attempting to climb the north face of a peak known as Ogre II.

GOLF

Chappell leads in Boston

Kevin Chappell did just about everything right on Saturday, even when making his lone bogey, on his way to a seven-under-par 64 that gave him a one-shot lead in the Deutsche Bank Championship and another chance at his first PGA Tour victory. Chappell pitched in for eagle on No. 7 and made a 10.67m birdie putt on the next hole. Even better was the 4.57m bogey putt on the 13th hole, and his great escape from a bad shot when trying to lay up on the par-five 18th. He was at 11-under 131, one shot ahead of PGA champion Jimmy Walker (64) and Paul Casey (66). Dustin Johnson was poised to join Chappell in the lead until an approach into the woods led to a double-bogey on the par-five closing hole.

SOCCER

Honda berates teammates

Japan midfielder Keisuke Honda has berated his younger teammates after their shock loss to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and demanded more effort from them in their next World Cup qualifier against Thailand on Tuesday. A profligate Japan lost 2-1 at home to 74th-ranked UAE in their Group B opener on Thursday and defeat in Bangkok would be another serious setback to their hopes of advancing from a section that includes heavyweights Australia and Saudi Arabia. “A surprising number of players watch and read the news so they know what I say,” Honda, who scored his team’s only goal against the UAE, told Japanese media after training in Bangkok. “I do not think they are going to change straight away, but maybe become aware of the fact that they have to make more of an effort,” he said. “I want to give them the opportunity to change their mindset. I have to pull the team forward when it needs pulling.”

FOOTBALL

Officers threaten boycott

The Santa Clara Police chief on Saturday vowed to continue providing a safe environment at San Francisco home games after the union representing his officers threatened to boycott policing the stadium if the 49ers do not discipline Colin Kaepernick for criticizing police and refusing to stand during the national anthem. Police chief Michael Sellers said in a statement that he would urge union leadership to put citizens’ safety first. Kaepernick’s “blanket statements disparaging the law enforcement profession are hurtful and do not help bring the country together,” Sellers said. “As distasteful as his actions are, these actions are protected by the [US] Constitution. Police officers are here to protect the rights of every person, even if we disagree with their position.”