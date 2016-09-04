Late win hints at key for Taiwan sevens

By Grant Dexter / Staff reporter

Taiwan picked up a consolation win in their final game at the Asia Sevens Series, but poor preparation might have cost them a more productive time in Hong Kong.

With two more legs to this year’s series to play, Taiwan will need to show more fight from day one if they are to stake any serious claim at advancing in the Olympic sport.

They faced Japan in a Plate semi-final in their first game yesterday after losing three-from-three on Friday, including two 40-point thrashings from Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

Japan made the last four in Rio de Janeiro in seven-a-side rugby’s first outing in the Olympics, but they were in experimental mode in Hong Kong, sending a team of university students.

Taiwan led at halftime through a try to Hsieh Pin-yi, but in an indictment on their preparation, the conversion from a handy position was badly missed — and not for the first time over the weekend.

Much is made about the disadvantage Asian teams give away in size when it comes to rugby, but Japan — the top side, that is — have shown that numbers in the right place and intensity can carry smaller men a long way. However, courage and determination will get teams nowhere when the time has not been put in to getting the basics right. Passing, clearance and general tactics were in short supply against teams who are susceptible against such things, and there were glimpses of what Taiwan can bring to the table — continuity and physical dominance — that were thrown away by aimless kicking and dreadful handling.

Taiwan captain Ho Ming-hsien hinted at the problem in comments to AsiaRugby.com and sent to the Taipei Times after Friday’s games.

“We did well, but there are some small things we need to correct when we go back [to Taiwan],” Ho said. “This team only formed in the last two weeks, so [it was our] first time to play together as a team.”

“We don’t have a star player in the team, so we need to play together as a team,” he said in English. “So that is what we are working on.”

A 22-7 win against Malaysia in the “wooden spoon” game might not be much of a step in the right direction, but it might indicate that time in camp is the vital ingredient missing.

Hong Kong won the Cup final 22-17 against Sri Lanka.