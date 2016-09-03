Chan sisters see off Chinese duo in NY

By Dave Carroll / Staff reporter, with AFP, NEW YORK

The Chan sisters eased into the second round of the women’s doubles at the US Open on Thursday, before elder sister Chan Yung-jan returned to the hard courts at Flushing Meadows in the mixed doubles to battle into the second round and keep the Taiwanese challenge on track at the final Grand Slam of the year.

Second seeds Chan Hao-ching and Chan Yung-jan took just 72 minutes to see off Chinese duo Han Xinyun and Zhang Kai-lin in the first round of the women’s doubles, converting five of nine break points as their opponents served up eight double faults in a 6-2, 6-2 victory in which they won 63 of the 108 points contested.

The Taiwanese sisters advanced to a potential second-round banana skin against unseeded Alla Kudryavtseva of Russia and Sabine Lisicki of Germany.

Chan Yung-jan, competing in her 15th US Open, then returned on Court 8 alongside Nenad Zimonjic and survived a second-set fightback against US duo Melanie Oudin and Mitchell Krueger to advance to the second round of the mixed doubles 6-0, 6-7 (4/7), 10-4 in 72 minutes.

The Taiwanese-Serbian pairing saved three of five break points and converted five of nine, winning 70 of the 122 points contested to set up a second-round clash with either eighth seeds Lucie Hradecka of the Czech Republic and Marcin Matkowski of Poland or Kudryavtseva and Scott Lipsky of the US.

In the singles, Wimbledon champions Serena Williams and Andy Murray powered into the third round with decisive straight-sets victories.

World No. 1 Williams defeated fellow American Vania King 6-3, 6-3, her 306th Grand Slam singles match win tying her with Martina Navratilova for the most ever for a woman.

“This one’s kind of cool,” she said of her latest milestone.

There could be more history in store for Williams as she seeks a seventh US Open title and a 23rd Grand Slam singles crown, both of which would be Open Era records.

She fired 13 aces, with a total of 38 winners against 87th-ranked wild card King, and said the troublesome right shoulder that has hindered her since Wimbledon was not a problem.

“So far, so good,” said Williams, who was cheered on by rap mogul Jay Z and his pop superstar wife Beyonce as she booked a meeting with 47th-ranked Swede Johanna Larsson for a place in the last 16.

Despite wrapping up the victory in just 65 minutes, Williams said there was plenty of room for improvement.

“I feel like I made a lot of errors,” Williams said. “What really matters is I got the win. Hopefully I’ll just get better.”

By the time Williams opened the night session the rain that prompted organizers to close the new roof on Arthur Ashe stadium had tailed off.

Murray had played with it drumming on the roof, adding to the noise the US Open is famous for.

“You can’t hear anything, really,” said Murray, who downed tenacious Spaniard Marcel Granollers 6-4, 6-1, 6-4.

“I mean, you could hear the line calls, but not so much when he was hitting the ball or even when you’re hitting the ball, really, which is tough,” he said.

Nevertheless, after needing seven set points to seal the first frame, Murray broke Granollers twice in the second set and once in the third to move through to a meeting with Italian Paolo Lorenzi, a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-7 (1/7), 7-6 (7/3) winner over France’s Gilles Simon.

Juan Martin del Potro, who has undergone four wrist surgeries since lifting the US Open trophy in 2009, closed out the action on Ashe with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-3, 6-2 victory over 19th-seeded American Steve Johnson.