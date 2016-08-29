Radwanska ready for US Open after Connecticut win

Reuters

Top-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska declared it mission accomplished after clinching a 6-1, 7-6(1) victory over Elina Svitolina in the final of the Connecticut Open in New Haven on Saturday.

Radwanska accepted a wild card into the event because she wanted to tune up for the US Open, and the 27-year-old Pole will head to Flushing Meadows brimming with confidence after collecting her 19th career WTA title.

“Thank you so much ... for giving me that wild card,” Radwanska said during her winner’s speech. “I definitely appreciate it and I will be back next year for sure.”

Radwanska rattled through the first set in less than 30 minutes as Svitolina struggled on serve.

The Ukrainian 10th seed raised her game in the second with some precise groundstrokes and had three set points to level the match, but was unable to convert before being overrun in the tiebreak.

In the doubles final, India’s Sania Mirza and Romania’s Monica Niculescu defeated the Ukraine’s Kateryna Bondarenko and Taiwan’s Chuang Chia-jung 7-5, 6-4.