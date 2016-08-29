Jebet snaps 3,000m steeplechase world record

AP, PARIS

Olympic champion Ruth Jebet broke the women’s 3,000m steeplechase world record by six seconds at the Diamond League meeting in Paris on Saturday, while Kendra Harrison won the 100m hurdles without beating her own record.

The 19-year-old Jebet, born in Kenya and running for Bahrain, clocked 8 minutes, 52.78 seconds at the Stade de France.

The previous record was 8:58.81 by Gulnara Samitova-Galkina of Russia at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

“I tried many times to beat the world record,” Jebet said. “I was not expecting such a big difference with the record.”

Jebet’s performance was so dominant that she beat Diamond League rival Hyvin Kiyeng of Kenya by nearly 10 seconds, and Emma Coburn of the US by almost 20 seconds.

Harrison won in 12.44 seconds ahead of US countrywoman Dawn Harper-Nelson (12.65).

“I felt alright, even though I kicked a few hurdles, which made me a bit upset,” Harrison said. “The start wasn’t that great. Now I have a few days off, so I’m really looking forward to Zurich [on Thursday].”

Dutchwoman Dafne Schippers won the 200m in 22.13, and the US’ Natasha Hastings won the 400m in 50.06.

Ben Youssef Meite of the Ivory Coast won the 100m in 9.96 seconds ahead of South African Akani Simbine and Dutchman Churandy Martina.

Frenchman Christophe Lemaitre, the Olympic bronze medalist in the 200m, pulled out after feeling a twinge when warming up.

“I didn’t feel well,” Lemaitre said. “There’s no point tempting the devil and getting injured.”

Kenyan Nicholas Bett won the men’s 400m hurdles ahead of the US’ Kerron Clement, while Kenyan Alfred Kipketer won the 800m.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Kenyan Yomif Kejelcha won the men’s 3,000m in 7:28.19, the fastest time this year.

Olympic silver medalist Renaud Lavillenie of France won the pole vault with an effort of 5.93m, Czech Jakub Vadlejch won the javelin, and the US’ Chris Carter won the triple jump in 16.92m, with Cuban Alexis Copello second in 16.9m.

Tom Walsh of New Zealand just beat Ryan Crouser of the US, the Olympic champion, by 1cm in the shot put.

Britain’s Laura Muir set the leading time this year to win the 1,500m in 3:55.22.

“I couldn’t believe the time, especially since I didn’t do one track session since Rio,” Muir said. “I knew I had to dig in and hold on during the third lap.”

Serbian Ivana Spanovic won the long jump; Spaniard Ruth Beitia won the high jump and Croatian Sandra Perkovic clinched the discus.