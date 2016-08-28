SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

NBA

Wade’s cousin shot dead

NBA star Dwyane Wade’s cousin was shot and killed in Chicago while pushing her baby in a stroller near a school where she intended to register her children. Wade lamented on Twitter what he called another “act of senseless gun violence.” Nykea Aldridge, 32, had recently relocated to an area on the city’s South Side, her family said. On Friday, Aldridge was near the school, which is close to the University of Chicago, when two males walked up and fired shots at a third man, but hit Aldridge in the head and arm. She was not the intended target, police said. Police are questioning witnesses in the shooting, but had no suspects in custody. Wade, a native of Chicago who signed with the Chicago Bulls in July after 13 years with the Miami Heat, posted on Twitter: “My cousin was killed today in Chicago. Another act of senseless gun violence. 4 kids lost their mom for NO REASON. Unreal. #EnoughISEnough.”

NFL

Dispensary visit ‘not good’

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has voiced dismay after the emergence of a video appearing to show rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott visiting a marijuana dispensary ahead of his team’s pre-season loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Elliott, picked fourth overall by the Cowboys in the 2016 draft, was caught on film inside the store in Seattle, but did not make any purchases. Marijuana use is strictly prohibited under NFL rules, but is legal in Washington state. Jones, however, was unimpressed at seeing the Cowboys’ star signing visiting the store. “Well, I think that in and of itself the reason we are talking about is in a way part of the learning process,” Jones said. “But it’s not good. It’s just not good. It’s just not good.” Elliott, 21, signed a four-year deal with the Cowboys in May worth an estimated US$24.9 million, with a US$16.3 million signing bonus.

CRICKET

Anderson, Broad ruled out

England’s new-ball Test duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad will both miss the final few weeks of the domestic season through injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said yesterday. However, they are expected to be fit for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh. Anderson, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker, requires what an ECB statement said was “ongoing rehabilitation” of his right shoulder and will not now feature again for Lancashire in the remainder of the county season. Broad, who last played for Nottinghamshire in their Twenty20 Blast semi-final defeat by Northamptonshire at Edgbaston on Saturday last week, is recovering from an ankle problem. Both bowlers are expected to be fit for the Test leg of England’s tour of Bangladesh, which gets underway in October.

OLYMPICS

Russia to appeal ban

Russia will appeal in the Swiss Federal Court tomorrow against the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s (CAS) decision to uphold a blanket ban on their athletes from competing in next month’s Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro. “The appeal has been launched in the Swiss court,” the Interfax news agency quoted Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) president Vladimir Lukin as saying on Friday. Earlier this week the Lausanne-based CAS, sport’s highest tribunal, rejected an RPC appeal against the suspension that was handed out by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) because of a state-sponsored sports doping program. The Federal Court can only overturn the CAS ruling on the basis of a procedural mistake.