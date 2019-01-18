Singer 2019, the seventh season of the hit TV series Singer, premiered on Hunan TV on Friday last week. Hosted by Taiwanese singer Wu Qingfeng this season, the seven contestants on the singing competition reality show include Wu himself, Taiwanese singer Chyi Yu, Chinese singers Liu Huan, Yang Kun, Melanie Zhang, rock band Escape Plan and Bulgarian-Russian singer Kristian Kostov.

In the first episode, Wu, the lead singer of pop group Sodagreen, brought many of the 500 audience members serving as judges to tears with his performance of the group’s 2011 song “Swallow’s Nest.” He revealed that he was so nervous that he was shaking on the stage when hosting the show.

Wu took the second place in the first round this season. Liu, who has entered the show to promote his fund for original music creation, was in first place while Chyi came third, followed by Kostov. The rankings of the other three singers coming below them are to be announced in today’s show.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

熱門電視《歌手》系列進入第七季，《歌手2019》上週五在湖南衛視首播。本季由台灣歌手吳青峰所主持，該歌唱實境節目的七位參賽者包括青峰本人、台灣歌手齊豫、中國歌手劉歡、楊坤、張芯、搖滾樂隊逃跑計劃、保加利亞裔俄羅斯歌手克里斯欽‧科斯托夫。

而在第一集中，流行樂團蘇打綠的主唱青峰演唱該團二○一一年的歌曲《燕窩》，台下擔任評審的五百名觀眾當中有許多人都感動落淚。他並透露因為太緊張，在台上主持節目時還頻頻發抖。

在本季第一輪競賽中，青峰名列第二。為了推廣「劉歡原創音樂基金」前來參賽的劉歡名列第一，齊豫名列第三，科斯托夫則緊追在後。至於暫時墊底的三位歌手排名，將在今日節目中揭曉。

(台北時報張聖恩)