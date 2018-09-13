South Korea will introduce a new law tomorrow banning the sale of coffee in primary and secondary schools to prevent students from consuming too much caffeine. This means that nobody, including teachers, will be able to buy caffeinated drinks on campus. The South Korean government hopes the ban will help promote healthy dietary habits among children.

According to CNN, students under academic pressure consuming excessive caffeine during exam periods is a common problem in South Korea. Other beverages high in calories or caffeine, such as energy drinks and coffee milk, have already been banned in schools. However, critics say students can easily walk a few minutes from their schools to buy such drinks.

South Korea’s domestic coffee market surpassed 10 trillion won for the first time ever last year, standing at 11.7 trillion won, or almost US$11 billion. Over 26.5 billion cups of coffee were served to South Koreans last year, with an average of 512 cups consumed per person. The figure is much higher than the average of over 100 cups yearly for each Taiwanese.

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

南韓明日起將推出一項新法令，禁止中小學販售咖啡，以避免學生攝取過多的咖啡因。這意味著包括教師在內所有人，都無法在校園內購買含咖啡因的飲料，韓國政府希望該禁令能幫助學童培養健康的飲食習慣。

根據有線電視新聞網報導，南韓的學生在面臨課業壓力下，於考試期間攝取過量咖啡因的消息時有所聞。而其它高熱量或咖啡因的飲品，例如能量飲料或咖啡牛奶，早已禁止在校園販售。批評者則指出，學生從學校走幾分鐘，即可輕易買到此類的飲品。

南韓國內的咖啡市場去年首度突破十兆韓元，高達十一點七兆韓元，將近一百一十億美元。韓國人去年喝掉兩百六十五億杯咖啡，每人平均就喝掉五百一十二杯！該數字比台灣人的平均一百多杯要高出許多。

（台北時報張聖恩）