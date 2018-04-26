Home / Bilingual Pages
Thu, Apr 26, 2018 - Page 15　

CEC’s passage of anti-LGBT referendum proposals causes controversy
通過反同志公投提案 中選會爆爭議

Taiwan’s gay rights pioneer Chi Chia-wei waves a rainbow flag as the LGBT community stages a large protest outside the Central Election Commission on Monday.
台灣同志運動先驅祁家威高舉彩虹旗，和同志族群於週一在中央選舉委員會前發起大規模抗議。

Photo: CNA
照片 : 中央社

The Central Election Commission (CEC) had a review of 14 national referendum proposals last week. Among the proposals, two proposals against same-sex marriage and one proposal against same-sex education initiated by the anti-LGBT group “Happiness of the Next Generation Alliance” passed the initial review. This decision has sparked an uproar.

Taiwan’s gay rights pioneer Chi Chia-wei said that the three anti-LGBT referendum proposals were clearly a violation of the Constitution. He accused the CEC of ignoring the Grand Justices’ Constitutional Interpretation No. 748 issued last year in support of same-sex marriage, while questioning how the government can put a human rights issue to a vote.

According to the Referendum Act, after a referendum proposal officially passes the CEC’s initial review, a referendum will be held if it can meet the threshold by collecting just over 280,000 signatures. The LGBT community staged a large protest outside the CEC earlier this week, and it also submitted an appeal to the court against the CEC’s decision.

(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

中央選舉委員會於上週審查十四項全國性公民投票之提案，其中反同志團體「下一代幸福聯盟」發起的兩項反同性婚姻公投案，和一項反同志教育公投案都通過了中選會的初步審查，此舉引發社會一陣譁然。

台灣同志運動先驅祁家威表示，這三個反同公投案顯然違反了憲法，指中選會完全無視去年大法官釋憲第七四八號對於同婚的支持，並質疑政府怎麼可以用投票來決定人權議題？

根據公民投票法，一項公投案在通過初步審查後，只要能跨越二十八萬多人的連署門檻即可舉行。同志族群本週稍早在中選會前發起大規模抗議，並針對該會的決議向法院提出訴願。

（中央社）

TODAY’S WORDS
今日單字

