The 4th Taiwan International Queer Film Festival (TIQFF) opened last Friday. Celebrity ambassador for the festival, singer A-lin, recently took part in a news conference, speaking candidly about how she has many gay besties, and that her nephew is also gay. She called on the public to show greater understanding and tolerance of LGBT people.

Meanwhile, the 2017 Taiwan LGBT Pride parade will take place in downtown Taipei tomorrow. As the parade enters its 15th year, the theme for this year is “Make Love, Not War — Sex Education is the Way to Go!” Japanese pop diva Misia announced on her Facebook page last week that she will be taking part in the parade, which will kick off on Ketagalan Boulevard at 2:30pm.

After the parade, singer Emily Guan and a number of pro-LGBT rights artists will put on a joint benefit concert at the Rainbow Plaza of the Red House in Taipei’s Ximending area.

(CNA and Liberty Times, translated by Eddy Chang)

第四屆台灣國際酷兒影展於上週五開幕，擔任影展大使的A-lin近日出席了記者會，她不諱言身邊也有許多同志「姊妹淘」，甚至自己的侄兒也是同志，呼籲大眾對同志朋友能更加理解和包容。

同時二○一七年台灣同志遊行明日將在台北市區登場，該遊行已邁入第十五年，今年遊行主題是︰「澀澀性平打開開，多元教慾跟上來」。遊行預計明日下午兩點半從凱達格蘭大道出發，日本「天聲歌姬」米希亞上週在臉書宣布將來台參與活動。

同志遊行結束後，歌手官靈芝和諸多力挺同志人權的藝人，將攜手於台北市西門町紅樓彩虹廣場舉辦義唱。

（中央社、自由時報）