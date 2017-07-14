Home / Bilingual Pages
Fri, Jul 14, 2017 - Page 15　

Singer-turned-actor Crowd Lu performs superbly in hit TV drama
「花甲男孩」盧廣仲 轉戰演員好棒棒

Singer Crowd Lu, left, and actor Tsai Chen-nan perform in the hit TV drama A Boy Named Flora A.
歌手盧廣仲（左）和演員蔡振南在熱門電視劇「花甲男孩轉大人」中演出。

Photo: CNA
照片︰中央社

Singer Crowd Lu first gained popularity with his song Good Morning, Breakfast when he entered showbiz almost 10 years ago. Recently, the singer-turned-actor has also proven himself in the hit TV drama A Boy Named Flora A, the highest rated program nationwide.

In the drama, Lu plays the lead role of 28-year-old Cheng Hua-chia, or Flora A, who failed the joint college entrance exam three times and was retained for two more years in college — someone who looked just like a “loser” in others’ eyes. “Flora A and I are very much alike,” Lu said with a shy smile, as usual. “No one is really a loser to me. Perhaps it’s just that their time has not yet come.”

After the final episode was aired last week, Lu is now turning back to being a singer again. He is going to hold a concert scheduled for Aug. 19 at the Taipei International Convention Center. All the tickets were sold out within 28 seconds.(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

出道近十年的歌手盧廣仲，以一曲「早安，晨之美」大受歡迎。他最近轉戰演員拼出好成績，主演的熱門電視劇「花甲男孩轉大人」還稱霸全國收視冠軍！

在劇中，盧廣仲飾演二十八歲的主角鄭花甲，大學重考三年、留級兩年，在外人的眼中就是不折不扣的「魯蛇」。「花甲和我很像」，盧廣仲一如往常害羞地笑著說，「在我看來沒有任何人是魯蛇，他們只是時間沒到」。

隨著上週該劇完結篇，盧廣仲也回到歌手身份，八月十九日將在台北國際會議中心開唱，所有門票在二十八秒內秒殺完售。（中央社）

TODAY’S WORDS
今日單字

1. flora

n. 花 (hua1)

2. entrance exam

phr. 入學考試 (ru4 xue2 kao3 shi4)

3. retain

v. 留級；保留 (liu2 ji2; bao3 liu2)

4. loser

n. 魯蛇；失敗者 (lu3 she2; shi1 bai4 zhe3)

5. alike

adj. 相像的 (xian1 xiang4 de5)


This story has been viewed 356 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top