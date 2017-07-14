Singer Crowd Lu first gained popularity with his song Good Morning, Breakfast when he entered showbiz almost 10 years ago. Recently, the singer-turned-actor has also proven himself in the hit TV drama A Boy Named Flora A, the highest rated program nationwide.

In the drama, Lu plays the lead role of 28-year-old Cheng Hua-chia, or Flora A, who failed the joint college entrance exam three times and was retained for two more years in college — someone who looked just like a “loser” in others’ eyes. “Flora A and I are very much alike,” Lu said with a shy smile, as usual. “No one is really a loser to me. Perhaps it’s just that their time has not yet come.”

After the final episode was aired last week, Lu is now turning back to being a singer again. He is going to hold a concert scheduled for Aug. 19 at the Taipei International Convention Center. All the tickets were sold out within 28 seconds.(CNA, translated by Eddy Chang)

出道近十年的歌手盧廣仲，以一曲「早安，晨之美」大受歡迎。他最近轉戰演員拼出好成績，主演的熱門電視劇「花甲男孩轉大人」還稱霸全國收視冠軍！

在劇中，盧廣仲飾演二十八歲的主角鄭花甲，大學重考三年、留級兩年，在外人的眼中就是不折不扣的「魯蛇」。「花甲和我很像」，盧廣仲一如往常害羞地笑著說，「在我看來沒有任何人是魯蛇，他們只是時間沒到」。

隨著上週該劇完結篇，盧廣仲也回到歌手身份，八月十九日將在台北國際會議中心開唱，所有門票在二十八秒內秒殺完售。（中央社）