On Friday last week Sharp Corp released its mid- year and full-year forecasts for the current financial year through to March 2018. The company expects to make an operating profit of 1.1 trillion Japanese yen between April and September this year, an increase of 19.6 percent on last year’s figure of 919.6 billion yen. In the first half of this financial year, Sharp’s expects operating profit to reach 37 billion yen, a whopping 467 percent increase on last year’s figure of 79 million yen.

After the company was taken over by Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (Foxconn) during the first half of this financial year, Sharp is now forecasting a return to net profit of 25 billion yen, a dramatic return to profitability from last year’s loss of 45.4 billion yen. Additionally, Sharp’s share price has jumped from 16.3 yen one year ago to 36.49 yen.

(CNA, translated by Edward Jones)

夏普上週五公布截至二○一八年三月底的二○一七年會計年度上半年和全年財測，夏普預期到今年四月到九月會計年度上半年營收一兆一千億日圓，較上一年同期九千一百九十六億日圓成長百分之十九點六，上半年顯示本業獲利狀況的營業利益預期三百七十億日圓，較上一年同期營業利益七千九百萬日圓大幅成長百分之四百六十七。

夏普上半年被台灣鴻海集團接管後，預估淨利兩百五十億日圓，較上一年同期虧損四百五十四億日圓大幅轉盈，上半年每股純益三十六點四九日圓，較上一年同期每股虧十六點三日圓轉盈。

(中央社)